Celebrities

‘Yellowstone’ Star Hassie Harrison Wrangles Into Serene Topanga Retreat

By Wendy Bowman
Dirt
Dirt
 7 days ago
As the granddaughter of Caroline Rose Hunt — the late billionaire oil heiress and prominent hotelier who was once the richest woman in America and owner of the Bel-Air Hotel — Hassie Harrison was born into vast wealth and privilege, but the Dallas native has also managed to carve out an accomplished career for herself on the acting front. Starting out with bit-part roles in horror films like “Southbound” and “Dementia,” along with TV shows such as “Hart of Dixie” and “The Iron Orchard,” she’s gone on to garner starring turns as barrel racer Laramie in Paramount’s hit Western drama “Yellowstone,” alongside Kevin Costner, and as the lone female firefighter on the truTV comedy “Tacoma FD,” with the Broken Lizard comedy troupe’s Kevin Heffernan and Steve Lemme.

Now the 31-year-old is using some of her cash to go off the grid — or at least as close to off the grid as one can manage in L.A. County — shelling out $2.5 million for a custom hacienda-style home in the remote area of Topanga Canyon. The secluded property spans almost an acre of park-like land tucked into a steep ridge, accessible only via a winding and treacherously narrow road.

Behind gates lies the three-bedroom, four-bath house, which was built in 1958 but has been upgraded into a Mediterranean-style villa in recent years. Perhaps the property’s most notable attributes are the magnificent views, which sweep over the picturesque slopes of the  Santa Monica Mountains from almost every vantage point in the yard. Redfin agents Jaclyn Naidoo and Alec Traub held the listing for the Topanga house, with the buyer repped by Nellie Barnett of Compass.

A charming fireside patio flanked by oak trees and boulders is situated right next to the home’s front door, which opens into a little over 2,500 square feet of rustic yet updated living space adorned throughout with two-toned hardwood floors and wood-plank ceilings. Once inside, a living room features glass doors that open to reveal a spacious balcony, while an adjacent den with a wood-burning fireplace and built-in seating flows into a chef’s kitchen sporting blue ceramic tile countertops, open shelves and a white Viking range.

