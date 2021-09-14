CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

50 best colleges on the East Coast

WIVB
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(STACKER) – Considering the United States was birthed from a revolution waged along the Eastern Seaboard, it makes sense that the roots of the country’s higher education system were planted there as well. Harvard University came first, founded in 1636, predating the Declaration of Independence by 140 years. The nation’s oldest institution of higher learning was followed by a slew of state and public universities throughout the 13 colonies.

www.wivb.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Top Cities for Retirees on the East Coast

Smaller cities with colleges and pleasant geography offer a high quality of life. You're ready to find a place where you can comfortably enjoy retirement and decide you want to stay on the East Coast. Maybe you want to downsize because you don't need so many bedrooms or want to move away from an expensive city to a community that will be more affordable on a reduced income. Or maybe it's just time to find a place where you won't have to shovel snow.
REAL ESTATE
WRIC TV

Odette brings high surf to parts of the East Coast

RICHMOND,Va. (WRIC) — We’ve been tracking now Post-Tropical Cyclone Odette moving away from the United States. The main area of concern will be for folks who live near the coast starting as far south as North Carolina and Virginia and continuing north from there. This Post-Tropical Cyclone will bring high surf to portions of the East Coast.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC News

Ghost forests creep up U.S. East Coast

WOODBINE, N.J. — Shawn LaTourette sees a warning on the coast of New Jersey in the miles of Atlantic white cedar trees that have devolved into what researchers call ghost forests. It’s a term that points to the visceral changes of the landscape — going from lush green to a...
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
State
Vermont State
State
Connecticut State
State
South Carolina State
telecompetitor.com

Want the Best 5G Experience? Move to the East Coast, New Jersey Specifically

New Jersey 5G users had the best experiences in three categories using the technology on a smartphone, while Texas and Illinois 5G users had the best experiences in single categories, according to a new report from Opensignal. This report looked primarily at state-by-state differences, while a July report examined 5G...
TECHNOLOGY
Triangle Business Journal

Precision Cleanrooms Expands to East Coast with New Raleigh, NC Office

To support the regional demand for cleanrooms’ design/build turnkey services, Precision Cleanrooms is excited to announce our newest hire, Steven Rothenburger who will serve as regional manager, leading our new Raleigh, North Carolina office. Rothenburger will assume responsibility for sales and project management within the Carolinas and the southeastern United States. He will work with our current customers in the region as well as new national and international customers who are increasing cleanroom production facility capacity in the region. Steven brings 11 years of experience in sales and project management for large scale multi-year construction projects, spanning many industrial customers. Steven will be instrumental in expanding our Raleigh office, hiring new talent to support the continued business growth in the region, and ensuring quality in service and new cleanroom design and construction. Precision Cleanrooms’ New Raleigh office will serve customers in North Carolina, South Carolina and the surrounding southeastern United States, providing turnkey cleanroom solutions and services for many industries including: pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, and microelectronics industries. Extending Precision Cleanrooms’ physical presence is a direct response to the growing customer base in the region and the demand for modular cleanroom design/build services in the southeastern United States. Precision Cleanrooms’ Raleigh, North Carolina office will include local sales, engineering, and project management, enabling Precision Cleanrooms to offer full-service turnkey modular cleanroom capabilities.
RALEIGH, NC
Reading Eagle

Penn National’s Tim Wilmott to be honored by East Coast Gaming Congress

Timothy J. Wilmott, former CEO of Penn National Gaming Inc., will be presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 24th East Coast Gaming Congress & NexGen Gaming Forum, which is scheduled for Oct. 25-26 at the Harrah’s Waterfront Conference Center, Atlantic City, N.J. Wilmott, who joined Wyomissing-based Penn National...
GAMBLING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Valeriya
theprp.com

Old Man Gloom Announce East Coast Shows

Old Man Gloom have announced a pair of East Coast shows that will include dates in Boston, MA and New York City, NY. The band commented:. “Hey New York and Boston, you’re gonna be the only Old Man Gloom recipients this year. We’ll laugh, I’ll cry, and you’ll hear a buncha new shit and old shit we’ve never played live. And for these shows only, touching is allowed. Just wear gloves.”
BOSTON, MA
The Independent

Tribe wants Boston U to change name of Myles Standish dorm

A Native American tribe is calling on Boston University to change the name of a dorm that honors Myles Standish, the military leader of the Pilgrims. The Massachusett Tribe at Ponkapoag says Myles Standish Hall should be renamed Wituwamat Memorial Hall after a leading Native American figure massacred with other tribal members by Plymouth Colony settlers in 1623.“Long celebrated by many as a New England folk hero, Myles Standish is remembered by this lands’ first peoples for the extreme acts of violence he committed against their ancestors,” says a recently launched online petition seeking the name change.According to the...
COLLEGES
EatThis

Virus Expert Warns These 17 States Will Have Next Surge

Hospitals are being pushed to the brink with COVID patients. "We are no longer bending. We are breaking. Many people never wanted to believe that could happen, but if you're someone trying to seek care, even for something other than COVID in many of these locations, the challenges are immense," said Dr. Michael Osterholm, Director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, on his podcast. "I just have to keep remembering day after day after day, that all of these numbers"—the COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths—"are people's moms and dads, their grandpas and grandmas, their brothers and sisters. These are real people in your lives. There are people you care about, they're people you love." Read on to see which states Osterholm says will likely see a "major trending upwards in number of cases"—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Null#Dartmouth College#Washington Dc#Boston College#Barnard College#Harvard University#Lafayette College#Smith College#University Of Miami#Yakey Ault#Bates College#Logan Photography#Vassar College#Villanova University#Lehigh University#Creech Flickr#University Of Richmond#Virginia Tech#University Of Georgia#Ga
Insider

A funeral truck in North Carolina sported the slogan 'don't get vaccinated' in what turned out to be an ad agency's pro-vaccination stunt

North Carolina residents saw what appeared to be a funeral-home truck saying "don't get vaccinated." It turned out to be an ad-agency stunt to promote COVID-19 vaccination in the state. In North Carolina, 49% of the vaccine-eligible population has been fully vaccinated. People walking around near North Carolina's Bank of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Ash Jurberg

The 2 Billionaires Who Live in McLean

Recently a report was compiled by Forbes, which listed all the billionaires on the planet. There were 2,755 of them in total, of which two live in McLean. There were another four living in other cities in Virginia.
MCLEAN, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boston University
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
WIVB

News 4 welcomes Meteorologist Jordyn Jenna

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — News 4 is excited to welcome Meteorologist Jordyn Jenna to the 4 Warn Weather team. Jordyn comes to News 4 from our Nexstar station WNCT-TV in Greenville, N.C. She’s a Penn State graduate with a degree in Meteorology and Atmospheric Sciences who knows all about lake effect snow having grown up down the thruway in Erie, Pa.
BUFFALO, NY
AccuWeather

Tropical Storm Odette forms off the East Coast

The 15th named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season has arrived. AccuWeather forecasters break down where it will head and what impacts it will stir along the East Coast. Tropical Storm Odette formed off the East Coast of the United States on Friday, becoming the 15th named storm of the season. Although it is expected to remain out to sea, it will stir some dangerous impacts along the Atlantic coast into this weekend.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy