EOS presently is not worthy for its holders. The token has shown the pattern of a bullish doji star. The RSI oscillator for EOS shows the OVERSOLD action. The last known price of the token, EOS, is $4.6400 and is low by 12.42% over the last 24 hours. It has the current trading volume(s) of 1,771,886,018 with a low of 4.03% over the last 24 hours. EOS has total addresses of 18,656 with the active address(es) of 464,640 in the last 24 hours. It has a circulating supply of 958,517,091 EOS coins and the max. supply is not available.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO