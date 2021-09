In yesterday’s post on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), I spent some time explaining the importance of benchmarking when using the volume price analysis methodology, and the daily chart for copper is another classic example of this in action. Briefly, benchmarking allows us to compare volume and the associated price moves to ascertain whether the price action we are seeing is in agreement or disagreement. The benchmark candle and volume we select in history is just that – it gives us something against which to judge the current price action and whether Wyckoff’s third law has been met. In other words, are effort and result in agreement, and if not it is an anomaly and requires further investigation for clues as to where the market is heading next.

MARKETS ・ 18 HOURS AGO