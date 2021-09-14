CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scotland County, NC

South Johnson bill stuns school board

By Laurinburg Exchange
Laurinburg Exchange
Laurinburg Exchange
 7 days ago

LAURINBURG — $1.8 million.

That number shocked the Scotland County Board of Education on Monday evening when, during a finance update, it was announced that’s what a payment on South Johnson Elementary is going to be.

“I do want to make the board aware of South Johnson and the lease payment,” said Chief Finance Officer Kevin Combs. “We have an obligation for a $1.8 million lease payment that was due from 2020-21.”

The $1.8 million has already been paid, but the number was a shock to the board, with many saying the number hadn’t previously been discussed.

South Johnson Elementary was the final phase of school consolidation and merged the students of I. Ellis Johnson and South Scotland elementary. The 114,000-square-foot school opened during the pandemic in August 2020 and had a projected cost of $22.42 million.

“Maybe I’m off the mark, but has this been known all along?” asked Board Chair Rick Singletary. “I don’t remember as a board talking about the lease payments … we have never experience that now and I did not see a $1.8 million bill coming. I know they would tell us we were going to save but no one actually came back and told us that this is what we were saving and we’re sitting on these buildings.”

Combs explained that the cost was put into the discussion plan with the school, but Combs had not been aware of the cost when he took over the finance position. The calculation originally included the cost savings of closing down the other schools and selling them for market value.

“Maybe I’m missing something — if that’s the case and we’re not actually getting this, we’re going in the hole again,” Singletary said. “I’m lost with that if we’re talking about $1.8 million we’re going in the hole … if you’re doing that cost and it’s coming out of capital outlay and we’re taking out what’s there and having to put it to this payment then we’re saying there’s no money left for any other capital outlay.

It was added the school system would have to pay $1.5 million in June 2022 and the lease agreement is set for another 14 years. Singletary asked if the information given about the projected costs could be found and brought back to the board for a more in-depth look at it.

Board member Raymond Hyatt added during the talks about the consolidation plan, there had been no talks about giving a building in-kind to someone, like the school system did by giving IEJ to the county for a recreation center.

“It’s unrealistic to expect us to keep making a lease payment without at least increasing revenue,” said Superintendent Takeda LeGrand. “We have several hundred-dollar shortfalls … we will have the money but we will have to go into our local budget to get it even with the sale of North Laurinburg added here we’re still going to be about $400,000 short of capital outlay and we haven’t done anything to Scotland High School which could generate revenue for us.”

Combs added there are additional revenue streams like lottery funds, fines and forfeitures and county-funded capital expenses. Singletary asked that the executive cabinet get together the estimated costs needed for the schools so it can be figured out before it blindsides the board.

“It did catch us off guard and we need to make sure that we’re on top of it,” Singletary said. “We just talked about the auditorium and I just think we have to look at that, I’d like for further discussion after I see where those projections were coming from.”

Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

Community Policy