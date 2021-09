The AR/BTC pair was trading at 0.001004 BTC with a loss of 2.39 %. The 24hr trading volume in AR coin is $54.7 Million. The AR coin shows the formation of a double top pattern in the daily time frame. The crucial support(neckline) for this pattern was at $48, and today the price showed a deceive breakout from this level. However, the volume activity has not yet to pick up compared to the price action, and thus the trader should allow the candle to close below the broken support before entering the coin market.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO