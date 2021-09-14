The Medium PS5 review: Try not to break your controller

Platforms: PC, Xbox SeriesX/S, PS5 (reviewed) I want to preface this by saying that I am a big fan of Bloober Team games. I have given rave reviews for their games in the past including Layers of Fear 1 and 2, Observer and I didn’t all the way hate Blair Witch even though it didn’t do justice to the story in the way I hoped it would. When I found myself reviewing The Medium on PC earlier this year, I found myself struggling, both with the story and with the game itself. The controls were akin to old school tank controls that took a while to get a hang of. As a console kind of gal, I anticipated a console release so that The Medium could be played with the smoothness that was expected of it. Little did I know that I was about to be a bumbling idiot on two different platforms.