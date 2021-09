Creating a friendly environment for your home office is important. Let’s explore a few ways you can do just that. Try to set up your home office in a room that does not have too many distractions. If you have a room that can be turned into a home office, this is ideal. A spare room or empty bedroom. Pick a room that is not used by everyone in the family and can provide some privacy and quiet. Do not use your bedroom as it is for sleeping. Select a comfortable desk and chair, bookshelf, and cabinets for storage. Allow natural light into the room and plan how you will decorate your office. Brighten up the room with curtains, wall art, and decorative pieces. Allow space so you can move around comfortably. Do not overcrowd your office.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 5 DAYS AGO