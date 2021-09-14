CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicki Minaj Bows Out Of Met Gala Over Vaccination Requirement

By Matt Grobar
Deadline
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTen-time Grammy nominee Nicki Minaj opted out of the 2021 Met Gala, citing the event’s vaccination requirement. The rapper spoke to this decision in a Twitter post published on Monday. “They want you to get vaccinated for the Met,” she wrote. “if I get vaccinated it won’t [be] for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research.”

deadline.com

