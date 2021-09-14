CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Woman accidentally took fatal mix of drugs after blowing £150,000 windfall in 12 months

By Alec Whitaker
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 8 days ago

A former estate agent accidentally took a fatal cocktail of prescription medication and cocaine after she and her fiancé frittered away a £150,000 inheritance payout in the space of a year, an inquest heard.

Criminology and sociology graduate Kerry Riding, 40, and husband-to-be John Lord blew the cash on drugs, hotels and B&Bs after he was left the legacy by a relative.

The penniless pair were so broke after the £12,500 a month spending spree they ended up living in a tent before Miss Riding's mother helped get them a home.

On November 22 last year the mother of one was found dead by Mr Lord after ingesting a lethal level methadone, liquid morphine and cocaine plus anti-epilepsy drug Pregabalin, diazepam and the anti depressants mirtazapine and fluoxetine.

Police searched their home in Bury and found enough medication stockpiled at the house to treat ''most of Greater Manchester'' according to the coroner.

The Rochdale hearing was told Miss Riding had been a ''very outgoing girl'' but had issues with illegal substances as a teenager.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W2R5J_0bviDnKh00
The former estate agent and her fiancé frittered away a £150,000 inheritance payout in the space of a year, an inquest heard ( Image: Kerry Riding/ Cavendish Press (Manchester) Ltd)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39PzUj_0bviDnKh00
Miss Riding and her partner of 13 years at one point ended up penniless and living in a tent, her mum Maureen said ( Image: Kerry Riding/ Cavendish Press (Manchester) Ltd)

Her mother Maureen said: ''She had been an estate agent but went into rehab for three weeks and that was where she met Mr Lord.

"Whilst living with him she distanced herself from me but I visited her on occasion. She was quite embarrassed about her drug taking.

“Mr Lord inherited a significant sum of money of around £150,000. When they got the money, they lived in hotels and B&B’s and it took 12 months for them to spend it all between them.

"Kerry and Mr Lord eventually became homeless and they lived in a tent. I couldn’t look after them both so I help them find a flat in Bury - but she didn't like it.''

The hearing was told in June 2020 Miss Riding, who had a teenage son from a previous relationship, had to be placed in an induced coma after taking an overdose. She spent two weeks at Salford Royal Hospital before being discharged.

Her mum described Kerry as having a "brilliant two weeks" before she died.

"She was a completely different girl. She wasn’t depressed, it was the old Kerry before the drugs.

"She was happy and outgoing and seemed to be having a significant improvement in his wellbeing but sadly she was taking more medication than what was prescribed to her. When she was in pain, she would take more."

Mr Lord told the inquest: “We were together for 13 years. We had lived at the flat for two years but did not enjoy living there and we were trying to get out of the flat. That was a lot of work that had to be undertaken. There was no hot water and Kerry got down about it.

“She had had pneumonia, that was why she was originally taking into hospital on 15 Jun 2020.

"She was sent to the ICU in Salford for six weeks before being discharged. She was frail when she came home from the hospital. I think she was discharged too early because of Covid.

“She was never the same again. She would not sleep in the bedroom, we slept in the front room. She only left the flat twice after being in a coma before her death to go around to the garage shop.

“Some of the medication was delivered. The methadone was not supervised. She got one weeks worth at a time. She had a lot of medication on a daily basis.

"We were both drug users. When she came out of hospital, there was hardly any use of any illicit drugs, it was mainly only prescribed drugs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XvNHP_0bviDnKh00
Miss Riding had had two 'brilliant' weeks of recovery before her death ( Image: Kerry Riding/ Cavendish Press (Manchester) Ltd)

''She could have taken some of mine without me knowing but I did not give them to her. The cocaine was delivered to the house by a drug dealer and the phone number kept changing because the drug dealers were on to us 24/7.

''She cut back on illicit drugs after coming out of hospital in July and we were both due to go into detox because we were sick of the lifestyle. She was looking forward to getting her life back to normal and was making plans for the future.

'She wanted to increase the level of contact with her son and she thought that was possible. There were plans to improve the accommodation situation. She felt hopeful that there was a future.

“I do not think she died from an intentional overdose."

Detective Inspector Philip Housley of Greater Manchester Police who investigated the tragedy said stashes of medication were found in the kitchen cupboards, fridge, bedroom, under the stairs and in the living room.

He said "Kerry was not forced to take the medications or held down," while there was "no evidence of third-party involvement or suspicious circumstances".

Recording a conclusion of drug related death, coroners Julie Robertson said: “Kerry was in a frail state when she left hospital. John saw her every day after she had come out of hospital after being in an induced coma.

"Her ability to fight infections and deal with life was depleted.

“In combination with morphine and cocaine, the drugs she took became a toxic combination. I do not think this was a suicide. She was taking really positive steps.

"Mr Lord would help her with her medication and essentially be her carer.

''If she told him she wanted to take her life, he would have marched her to the hospital. I commend you Mr Lord. You cared for her in difficult circumstances when you were going through a difficult period in your own life.

''It must have been horrific to have found her in the way you did. You were with her for a significant amount of time. There was nothing more you could have done.

“I think she has enough medication in the house to medicate most of Greater Manchester. Unfortunately, the supply she had taken was too toxic for her.

"It is such a shame drugs became a problem in her life.''

The Samaritans is available 24/7 if you need to talk. You can contact them for free by calling 116 123, email jo@samaritans.org or head to the website to find your nearest branch. You matter.

Comments / 0

Related
wcti12.com

Man, woman arrested after search finds drugs, money, five firearms

NEW BERN, Craven County — Tuesday, deputies with the Craven County Sheriff's Office and officers with the New Bern Police Department arrested a man and a woman after a search found drugs, money and five firearms. The residence searched was on Connie Lee Drive in New Bern. Officers found heroin,...
NEW BERN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Illegal Drugs#Illicit Drugs#Sociology#Uk#B B#Greater Manchester#Salford Royal Hospital#Icu#Greater Manchester Police
The Independent

Long NHS waiting lists have led to a dangerous explosion in opiate use

A hidden and worrying aspect of the rapid growth in NHS waiting lists is the 40 per cent rise in use of drugs like tramadol, codeine and dihydrocodeine compared to pre-pandemic levels.Researchers uncovered this startling increase in patients waiting for hip and knee operations. This type of surgery is a useful barometer as these are the most common surgical procedures carried out in the NHS, although much of this bread and butter work is subcontracted to private health providers.The need to have surgery is the end point following a series of assessments and interventions that aim to minimise individual loss...
HEALTH
Logan Banner

Traffic stop in Logan leads to large drug bust

LOGAN — City of Logan Police named a Chapmanville woman in a drug arrest that included methamphetamine, heroin/fentanyl, pills, marijuana and more. The arrest was made after a traffic stop on Pine Street in Logan on Sept. 2, according to a criminal complaint filed in Logan County Magistrate Court. Police pulled a blue Toyota Camry over after they say it was observed on the boulevard in Logan turning onto Holland Lane with no turn signal and having items hanging from the rearview mirror.
LOGAN, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
U.K.
Best Life

If You Have This Milk at Home, Throw It Away Now, Authorities Say

Whether you're adding it to your coffee in the morning or drinking it with your favorite dessert at night, milk is a staple in countless kitchens around the world. Unfortunately, if you're drinking one particular type of milk right now you could be putting your health at risk, authorities warn. Read on to discover if you should be tossing this dairy product from your fridge now.
FOOD SAFETY
lostcoastoutpost.com

Two Arrested Today After Months-Long Fentanyl Trafficking Investigation, Drug Task Force Says

On September 15th, 2021, agents with the Humboldt County Drug Task Force (HCDTF), with the assistance of Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office Special Services Deputies, served a search warrant in the 2300 block of Maple Lane in Eureka. HCDTF agents conducted a several months long investigation into Alexander Calvert (28 years old) and Kaira Hermes-Lavasseur (28 years old) for trafficking fentanyl out of the residence.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bossip

#ShaniceYoung Black Woman Fatally Shot At Her Baby Shower While Nine Months Pregnant, Ex-Boyfriend Arrested

31-year-old Shanice Young was shot in the head in Harlem, New York. She was nine months pregnant and weeks away from giving birth to her third child. In fact, she had been walking home from her own baby shower when she was shot right in front of her daughter. Now, police are looking for a suspected shooter who is believed to be Young's ex-boyfriend.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Gabby Petito: Police note found on Brian Laundrie’s car after disappearance

The family of Brian Laundrie, who has allegedly been missing for a number of days amid the search for his girlfriend Gabby Petito, have said they found a note on his vehicle from police asking it to be removed.The 23-year-old, who police in North Port, Florida, last week named as person of interest in the disappearance of Ms Petito, 22, was said to have gone missing last Tuesday or Wednesday.An attorney for the Laundrie family reportedly told ABC7 that he told them he was going on a hike in the nearby Carlton Reserve, and failed to return to his...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

390K+
Followers
88K+
Post
151M+
Views
ABOUT

Mirror.co.uk is the online edition of The Mirror, one of Britain’s most trusted news brands. All the latest news, sport and celebrity gossip with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you

 https://www.mirror.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy