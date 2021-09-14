CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
You can save big on Nike sneakers, hoodies and more right now

By Elsie Boskamp, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 7 days ago
Save up to 40% at Nike right now on shoes and sportswear for the whole family. Nike

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

In the market for a new pair of kicks? Now's the time to shop! Today you can snag a pair of Nike shoes at up to 40% off, plus shop epic markdowns on other Nike customer favorites, including hoodies , tracksuits and sports bras .

During the sale, you can save big on top-tier styles for men , women and kids . Plus, you can get free shipping on all purchases when you become a Nike member —a free service that gives you access to exclusive discounts and shopping perks.

One great pick for women is the Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37 running shoe , currently down from $120 to $72.97 for the pink version. The lightweight training sneaker is designed to promote ventilation and reduce hotspot blisters when running.

This cozy fleece is made for fall days. Nike

For the basketball fanatic in your life, you can get the men's Zoom Freak 2 basketball shoe for as little as $73.97, down from the $120 list price. The gold-accented kicks use Zoom Air cushioning to help players stay protected on the court. Meanwhile, little ones can shoot hoops with the Kyrie Flytrap 4 big kids' basketball shoe , currently on sale in the black version for $37.97, just shy of 50% off.

With winter around the corner, you might also be looking for some cold weather gear. Luckily, right now, you can get the Nike Sportswear Club fleece for as little as $26.97 for the light green version and with a 20% price cut on the $55 full-price cost in certain colors. (The discount amount is visible once you've added the style to your cart!)

Whether you're looking for new sneakers or activewear, Nike has you covered with plenty of stellar sales you can shop right now. Make sure to snatch these deals while they're still around!

Shop the Nike sale here.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: You can save big on Nike sneakers, hoodies and more right now

