CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

PSG slammed by DJ Snake for using his song as entrance music instead of iconic Phil Collins hit

By Tristan Barclay
The US Sun
The US Sun
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e6RJo_0bviCeD700

DJ SNAKE has hit out at Paris Saint-Germain after they shuffled their stadium playlist.

The celebrity fan was unimpressed after the Ligue 1 heavyweights dropped their traditional Phil Collins entrance track - even though they replaced it with one of the DJ’s own hits.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xZqRB_0bviCeD700
Paris-born DJ Snake is a huge PSG fan Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ACPCN_0bviCeD700
Phil Collins' track has been played by PSG for nearly 30 years Credit: Reuters

FREE BETS: GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS

PSG have taken the field to the sound of Collins’ 1985 hit ‘Who Said I Would’ for almost 30 years.

But in recent weeks the Paris club have dropped the song in favour of DJ Snake’s ‘Intro Mixed’.

The DJ has claimed the bespoke track was initially only intended for the video to announce the arrival of superstar Lionel Messi last month.

But PSG then used it as walk-on music for their first home game against Racing Strasbourg and again last Saturday against Clermont.

Now the Paris-born DJ has taken to social media to voice his anger at the change.

“I provided a soundtrack for (Lionel) Messi’s presentation video,” DJ Snake tweeted in a message to PSG fans.

“I found out, like you, that it was used as intro music for the players’ entrance when it’s not appropriate.

“I didn’t want to harm the club by speaking out on this subject, but I can’t accept this situation as a supporter and you know the love I have for our colours.”

Collins’ track has been used by the club for 29 years and is a firm fan favourite.

The singer himself has seen his health deteriorate in recent years so that he can no longer hold drumsticks to play.

But the Ligue 1 leaders insist they have no intention of retiring his song for good.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qPizZ_0bviCeD700
Lionel Messi moved to PSG from Barcelona last month Credit: Getty

“It was not a mistake. We are very attached to this song, I hear it, and our will is not to eliminate it from all our games,” PSG director Fabien Allegre told Le Parisien.

“But why couldn’t we have (the Pet Shop Boys’) Go West or the Phil Collins song when the players arrive for warm-up?

“I received a lot of positive feedback from people who enjoyed the song.

“We will make adjustments, but let’s not prevent the club from continuing its journey by remaining in the past.”

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

What is Phil Collins’ illness?

LEGENDARY rock star Phil Collins sparked concern among fans during his last tour in 2019 when he was seen falling onstage. The singer has actually been battling a string of health struggles for nearly 15 years. What is Phil Collins' illness?. Having enjoyed a wealth of success in the 80s...
CELEBRITIES
Metro International

Musician Phil Collins says his drumming days are over

(Reuters) – British musician Phil Collins said he can barely hold a drum stick because of deteriorating health that has also forced him to sit while singing during live performances. The 70-year-old drummer and singer told the BBC in an interview broadcast on Thursday that he was frustrated at the...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Collins
Person
Lionel Messi
Person
Dj Snake
101.9 The Rock

Phil Collins ‘Can Barely Hold a Stick’ Ahead of Genesis Tour

Phil Collins’ ongoing health challenges will prevent him from drumming during the long-awaited Genesis reunion tour. “I’m kind of physically challenged a bit, which is very frustrating because I’d love to be playing up there with my son [drummer Nic Collins],” he told BBC Breakfast on Thursday (via NME). Collins...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psg#Entrance Music#Pet Shop Boys#Racing Strasbourg#The Pet Shop Boys
meaws.com

Phil Collins reveals his declining health has left him unable to play the drums anymore

Phil Collins detailed the extent to which his health has declined in recent years, noting that he can no longer physically play the drums. The singer will hit the road with his band, Genesis, again later this month, reuniting with Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford. Although he’ll be singing on the tour, he’ll no longer play the drums.
MUSIC
meaws.com

Phil Collins confirms next Genesis tour will be his last after health issues

Phil Collins has said that he won’t be going on any more Genesis tours after the band finishes their reunion shows, after he’s had a tough time with some health issues.The drummer will head off on tour with Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford on September 20 but, when asked about more dates in 2022, he responded to Mojo (via NME): ‘This English and American tour, that will be enough for me.’However, keyboardist Tony is quoted as saying: ‘I think it depends a little bit how it goes.
MUSIC
societyofrock.com

Phil Collins Reveals His Thoughts In Continuing Genesis Tour

For Genesis’ highly-anticipated reunion tour, they made the title intentionally vague, adding in a question mark on “The Last Domino?” But according to Phil Collins, they will cease to exist as a band after 2021. After their final gig in Boston in December, Genesis will be no more. In a...
MUSIC
gentside.co.uk

Phil Collins goes out with a bang for farewell performance

After being rescheduled twice due to the coronavirus pandemic, Genesis finally kicked off their UK/America tour this week in Birmingham. Titled The Last Domino? Tour, it’s likely fans’ last chance to see Phil Collins performing with Genesis, as he’s admitted he’s had enough. Genesis farewell tour. As well as Phil,...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
meaws.com

Phil Collins, 70, details his declining health and sparks concern

BBC Breakfast on Thursday morning, when he confessed to no longer being able to play the drums. Twitter was awash with worry from viewers and fans, who noted his weakened state as he was interviewed about Genesis, during which he said: 'No [I can't still play the drums]. I'd love...
CELEBRITIES
Dallas Observer

Lil Baby and Lil Durk Cemented Their Star Power in Dallas

Lil Baby, who is going by the nickname The Hero these days, wanted to do something special for Dallas. The day before his show, he notified his followers on Instagram that he'd arrived for The Back Outside Tour, blasting Rae Rae’s “Unconditional Love” in his car. The 18-year-old rapper Rae Rae was shot to death in Atlanta last July, and The Hero never misses an opportunity to pay tribute to talent gone too soon.
DALLAS, TX
PWMania

Details Regarding The Inspiration For Adam Cole’s AEW Entrance Theme Song

AEW music producer Mikey Rukus said the following on Twitter in regards to the inspiration for Adam Cole’s AEW entrance theme song:. “I did not draw inspiration for Adam Coles new theme from the UE [Undisputed Era] theme. I felt the Rage [Against the Machine] vibe really fit him. Calm Like A Bomb, but slower. He loved ‘Something For You’, so I incorporated the drum beat from the verses. The lyrical delivery was a combo of both of those songs.”
MUSIC
Variety

Harry Styles, Bon Jovi Win Big at 2021 Ivor Novello Awards as Universal IPO Provides Sideshow

Harry Styles, Bon Jovi and Tears For Fears were among the big winners on stage at the 2021 Ivor Novello Awards in London – but events off stage loomed large over proceedings. By coincidence the Awards, which honor excellence in songwriting and composition, took place on the same day as the Universal Music Group IPO. But, as the major music company was surging towards a market cap in excess of $50 billion on its market debut, the songwriters on which that valuation was partly built were competing for creative glory. It was an irony not lost on many of the day’s participants....
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
265K+
Followers
33K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy