Video Shows Blueface Stomping, Kicking Club Bouncer

The new season of reality show Storage Wars will feature the return of the king. At least, the king of collectibles.Barry Weiss, who was missing from the show for months after a bike crash left him with multiple injuries, will be back for the new season. TMZ reports Weiss made a grand entrance in his return to the show, surprising the cast when he rolled up in a 1939 Lincoln Zephyr, retrofitted with a flamethrower exhaust. While the cast admired the car’s first appearance, they couldn’t tell who was driving until Weiss rolled down the tinted window. “Did you miss me?!?” A few jokes were spent on him, but one bidder lamented that on a day anticipated to be a hunt for collectibles, the king of collectibles returned. Season 13 of Storage Wars arrives Nov. 2 with back-to-back episodes.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 10 HOURS AGO