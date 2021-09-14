CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Shows Blueface Stomping, Kicking Club Bouncer

By Aleia Woods
 12 days ago
Video footage from the incident in San Fernando Valley, Calif. where Blueface was accused of attacking a club bouncer has surfaced the internet. On Tuesday (Sept. 14), TMZ published the surveillance video, which shows Blueface and three other men jumping the bouncer on Sunday night (Sept. 12) at Skinny's Lounge. As previously mentioned, the altercation ensued after the security requested identification from Blueface, which he didn't have on him. The rhymer reportedly attempted to Google himself to show that he's famous, but that wasn't sufficient for the bouncer.

Blueface Responds To Bouncer Attack With 'Scarface' Quote

Los Angeles, CA – Blueface has spoken out for the first time since footage surfaced of him and his crew beating a bouncer at Skinny’s Lounge in the San Fernando Valley. The incident took place on Sunday night (September 12) after Blueface was reportedly asked for indentification to get into the club. Witnesses claim Blueface said he was a famous rapper and Googled himself to prove it, but he was denied entry. This is when he and his friends attacked the bouncer, taking multiple punches to his face and kicking the man while he was on the floor.
Blueface and Friends Allegedly Attack Bouncer at California Nightclub (UPDATE)

UPDATED 9/14, 9:25 a.m. ET: Video reportedly shows Blueface and three other men attacking the bouncer at Skinny’s Lounge. Obtained by TMZ, the clip shows the fight began in the club’s entrance, where one of the people in the rapper’s crew apparently threw the first punch, with Blueface and the other men following suit. The outlet reports that a woman seemed to be recording the incident, which also appears to show Blueface stomping the bouncer as the altercation continues.
Blueface Accused Of Assaulting Bouncer: Report

The days where Blueface was making headlines over his offbeat flow and outlandish bars have come to an apparent end. Today, the rapper has found himself involved in an unfortunate situation, with TMZ reporting that he was involved in an alleged assault against a club bouncer. In their report, TMZ...
Machine Gun Kelly Gets Booed, Flipped Off During Concert – Watch

Machine Gun Kelly had a rough day at the office while performing at a recent festival. On Saturday (Sept. 25), MGK performed a set at the Louder Than Life Festival in Louisville, Ky., but footage from the event shows the crowd turning on the rapper-turned-rocker. In video captured from the crowd, Kelly performs one of his recent alternative tracks to a seemingly unenthused audience. In fact, many people watching the show have their middle fingers up, flipping off the Ohio native while he performs. As the song ends, he is showered with boos. Kelly tries to get the crowd into it as he transitions into another track.
Gospel Singer Kelly Price Seems to Confirm Herself She's Not Missing

1:03 PM PT -- It looks like Kelly Price is finally speaking for herself on her mysterious situation -- and she seems to be putting to bed theories that she's unaccounted for ... albeit, in someone else's words. Price posted an update on her Instagram Story Saturday, which appears to...
Birdman Says Drake Will Be Richest Rapper, But YoungBoy Never Broke Again Will Be the Biggest

Birdman has made some firm proclamations for both Drake and YoungBoy Never Broke Again. During the Cash Money Records CEO's appearance on The Big Facts podcast, which premiered on YouTube on Tuesday (Sept. 21), Baby affirmed that not only will Drake, who was once signed to Young Money Entertainment—a subsidiary of Cash Money—be the richest rapper, but NBA YoungBoy will surpass his peers to be the biggest rhymer.
JayDaYoungan Arrested for Accessory to Murder

JayDaYoungan was recently arrested in his home state of Louisiana on an accessory to murder charge. A rep for the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed to XXL on Tuesday (Sept. 21) that the rapper, born Javorius Tykies Scott, was arrested and booked on charges of Accessory to Second-Degree Murder and Obstruction of Justice. The warrant for JayDaYoungan's arrest was in connection to a homicide in August of 2020 that reportedly took place at a trail ride in Roseland, La., which is within the state's Tangipahoa Parish.
