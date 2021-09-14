MetMo Pen dual-threaded pen is a precision-machined tool and satisfying fidget toy
Get more satisfaction when you write or draw using the MetMo Pen dual-threaded pen. More than just a writing instrument, it’s also a fidget toy that helps to spur endless creativity. Going through a precision-machining process, it’s available in aerospace-grade aluminum or classic brash finishes. It’ll satisfy you for hours on end as you fiddle with the dual-threaded design that lets two nuts spin in both directions. If you’re a thinker who needs a stress reliever while you work or play around, the MetMo Pen provides it. Made from solid metals, it has a hardwearing design that means it can survive your rough-and-tumble daily life. It uses traditional oil-based ink that’ll give you a smooth line weight. Finally, you’ll love how its perfectly balanced shape feels in your hand.thegadgetflow.com
Comments / 0