MetMo Pen dual-threaded pen is a precision-machined tool and satisfying fidget toy

By Genevieve Healey
 7 days ago
Get more satisfaction when you write or draw using the MetMo Pen dual-threaded pen. More than just a writing instrument, it’s also a fidget toy that helps to spur endless creativity. Going through a precision-machining process, it’s available in aerospace-grade aluminum or classic brash finishes. It’ll satisfy you for hours on end as you fiddle with the dual-threaded design that lets two nuts spin in both directions. If you’re a thinker who needs a stress reliever while you work or play around, the MetMo Pen provides it. Made from solid metals, it has a hardwearing design that means it can survive your rough-and-tumble daily life. It uses traditional oil-based ink that’ll give you a smooth line weight. Finally, you’ll love how its perfectly balanced shape feels in your hand.

thegadgetflow.com

Gadget Flow is the original product discovery platform for staying up to date with the latest tech, gear, and most incredible crowdfunding campaigns. Reaching over 28 million people per month, our iOS and Android apps support AR and VR for next-level product exploration.

