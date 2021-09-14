MetMo Pen dual-threaded pen is a precision-machined tool and satisfying fidget toy

Game to the best of your abilities with the Razer Gaming Finger Sleeve. If you’ve ever lost to your competition due to a slight slip on the screen, you need this Razer wearable. Slip on these individual sleeves for improved aim and control when gaming on your phone. Designed with a high-sensitivity silver fiber, you’ll always have a grip on your phone. This helps to avoid slipups and keep you at your top form. Furthermore, the Razer Gaming Finger Sleeve reduces friction, provides maximum accuracy while remaining breathable and comfortable with only 0.8 mm of thickness. Created with a combination of nylon and spandex, this gaming accessory remains stretchy for a universal fit. Just slip them on when you’re ready to game, and you’re ready to begin. Overall, slip them on your thumbs and fingers for complete gaming control and handwash when you finish to keep them clean.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO