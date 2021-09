Authorities are hunting a killer or killers after a mysterious quadruple murder left four bodies inside an SUV sitting in a Wisconsin cornfield over the weekend. On Tuesday, the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office announced the four corpses had been found in a vehicle that had been driven about 50 yards into the cornfield, near the small town of Sheridan, Wisconsin. Emergency dispatchers were initially tipped off to the discovery around 2:18 p.m. on Sept. 12, according to KSTP-TV.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO