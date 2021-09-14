CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado State

COVID In Colorado: Booster Shots Could Begin Next Week Depending On Approval

cbslocal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER (CBS4) – Governor Jared Polis said the state is prepared to roll out a plan for administering COVID-19 booster shots as soon as next week if the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approve it by then. Pfizer is expected to receive approval by Sept. 20, while the FDA has said it may need additional time and evidence to judge the Moderna vaccine.

denver.cbslocal.com

Comments / 2

america
7d ago

APPROVAL?? There isn't even an existing approval for any of the vaccines available in the first place. 🙄

Reply
3
Related
EatThis

CDC Director Just Issued This "Dangerous" Warning

With the President's six point plan to target coronavirus involving vaccine mandates, the question becomes more and more urgent: when will a vaccine be available for kids 11 and under? And what can we all do to stay safe? CDC Director Rochelle Walensky appeared on the Today Show to address these questions and more. Read on for five essential pieces of advice that could save your life—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Coronavirus
City
Denver, CO
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Health
Local
Colorado Government
Reuters

White House: CDC committee will meet next week on COVID-19 boosters

WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will meet next week to discuss COVID-19 booster shots, the White House said on Wednesday. The CDC committee meeting will follow a separate meeting of a U.S. Food and Drug Administration committee...
POTUS
Washington Post

It's booster shot week

Good morning! It's the last few days of summer, and we're here with a hot take: Summer is the best season. ☀️☀️☀️. Today, insurers are again leaving patients with big bills and a low dose of Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine is safe and effective for kids as young as 5. But first:
PHARMACEUTICALS
NBC Bay Area

Confusion Lingers Over Who Could Get COVID-19 Booster Shot

Medical experts at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will be meeting Friday to decide if they will green light a third shot of the COVID-19 vaccines. But there's some conflicting information about who should get the boosters. For a while now, President Joe Biden's administration had been considering...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Polis
KSDK

FDA to consider necessity of COVID-19 booster shots this week

ST. LOUIS — If you're looking for a sign of how the Continis are handling the pandemic— try their front door. “I wanted to say welcome. And I said, ‘well-no, wait, what? Are you vaccinated?' Then we'll talk,” said Sharon Contini of her homemade alternative welcome sign, hanging on the door to their Oakville home. “We err on the safety side.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Daily Mail

Local health departments across US prepare to roll out Covid boosters as early as NEXT WEEK despite little guidance from federal officials on when the shots will be approved

Local health departments around the U.S. are preparing to roll out COVID-19 vaccine boosters next week, but they are still unsure whether or not they will be able to distribute the shots. The White House announced last month that booster shots would become available for Americans starting on September 20...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Fda Approval#Cdc#Moderna#Colorado National Guard#Covid 19 Vaccination#Cdphe#Coloradans#Covid 19 Incident#National Jewish Health#Jewish#Child Tax Credit
KDVR.com

COVID vaccine boosters aren’t approved for everyone, so what next?

DENVER (KDVR) — With approval from the Food and Drug Administration for Pfizer vaccine booster shots to be given to vulnerable populations, FOX31 reached out to local doctors to find out what that means for people hoping to get a booster soon. Dr. Jean Kutner, chief medical officer at UCHealth,...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
New Jersey 101.5

NJ booster shot rollout to a million people could start this week

New Jersey officials are making final preparations to begin administering COVID booster shots as soon as the feds give final approval for the plan. A special Food and Drug Administration advisory panel has unanimously recommended boosters be made available to those 65 and older and to high risk individuals with underlying medical conditions who received their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at least 6 months ago.
HEALTH
KXAN

Guidance from CDC, FDA on COVID-19 booster shots expected this week

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Federal health officials are meeting this week to discuss guidance for COVID-19 booster shots to bolster immunity against the virus. A Centers for Disease Control advisory committee is slated to meet on Wednesday and Thursday and provide recommendations on third shots for those vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine, and a final authorization decision could be made by the Food and Drug Administration as soon as this week.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy