COVID In Colorado: Booster Shots Could Begin Next Week Depending On Approval
DENVER (CBS4) – Governor Jared Polis said the state is prepared to roll out a plan for administering COVID-19 booster shots as soon as next week if the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approve it by then. Pfizer is expected to receive approval by Sept. 20, while the FDA has said it may need additional time and evidence to judge the Moderna vaccine.denver.cbslocal.com
Comments / 2