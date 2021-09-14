CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A single-vehicle accident claimed the life of a 56-year-old man on I-15 in North County (San Diego, CA)

On early Sunday, a 56-year-old San Diego man lost his life while his 28-year-old male passenger suffered injuries following a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 15, north of Pala Mesa.

As per the initial information, the fatal incident took place at around 1:20 a.m. in the area of Stewart Canyon Road.

A single-vehicle accident claimed the life of a 56-year-old man on I-15 in North County

September 14, 2021

