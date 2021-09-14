CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kevione Faulk, daughter of former Patriots back Kevin Faulk, dies at 19

By Khari Thompson
Boston
Boston
 7 days ago

Kevione Faulk worked for the LSU football team, where her father works as the running backs coach.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=469Ipc_0bviBu3I00
Former Patriots running back Kevin Faulk. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Kevione Faulk, daughter of former Patriots running back and Super Bowl champion Kevin Faulk, has died at the age of 19, according to a press release from LSU Monday evening.

“We are heartbroken with the passing of Kevione Faulk, and our thoughts and prayers are with the Faulk family,” the statement reads. “She was a part of the LSU family, and we mourn the loss of a daughter, a sister, a friend, a classmate and a colleague. We ask that all Tigers keep the Faulks in their prayers and respect their privacy at this difficult time.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3odytM_0bviBu3I00
Kevione Faulk (middle) pictured with her sisters Tanasha (left) and Tionne (right) before Super Bowl XLVI in 2012. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

The younger Faulk was a college student at LSU and worked for the football team, where Kevin is in his second year as the team’s running backs coach. At this time, her cause of death remains unknown.

Kevin Faulk starred at LSU before playing 13 NFL seasons with the New England Patriots, with whom he won three Super Bowls from 1999-2011. He remains the school’s career leader in rushing yards (4,557) and rushing touchdowns (46) and holds the single-game record for rushing touchdowns (5).

The former Patriots running back has been on LSU’s coaching staff since 2018.

Person
Kevin Faulk
Outsider.com

LSU Honors Kevione Faulk, Assistant Coach’s Daughter Who Died, During Saturday’s Game

On Saturday, the LSU football team honored the daughter of Assistant Coach Kevin Faulk, after her tragic death earlier this week. Faulk’s daughter, Kevione, died days before she turned 20 years old. At this point, her cause of death has not been revealed. But the Tigers wore decals on their helmet that read “KF” for Saturday’s game against the Central Michigan Chippewas.
COLLEGE SPORTS
HOT 107.9

Coach O: Kevin Faulk Not Expected to be at LSU Game Saturday

With the heartbreaking news earlier this week about one of our own, we are still sending so many prayers to the family of football legend Kevin Faulk. On Tuesday, September 13th local news reported that Kevin Faulk's 19 year old daughter Kevione Faulk had passed away suddenly. So far, no cause of death has been released, but it is certainly a shocking end for the student worker on the LSU football staff.
COLLEGE SPORTS
