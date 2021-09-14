Kevione Faulk, daughter of former Patriots back Kevin Faulk, dies at 19

Kevione Faulk worked for the LSU football team, where her father works as the running backs coach.

Former Patriots running back Kevin Faulk. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Kevione Faulk, daughter of former Patriots running back and Super Bowl champion Kevin Faulk, has died at the age of 19, according to a press release from LSU Monday evening.

“We are heartbroken with the passing of Kevione Faulk, and our thoughts and prayers are with the Faulk family,” the statement reads. “She was a part of the LSU family, and we mourn the loss of a daughter, a sister, a friend, a classmate and a colleague. We ask that all Tigers keep the Faulks in their prayers and respect their privacy at this difficult time.”

Kevione Faulk (middle) pictured with her sisters Tanasha (left) and Tionne (right) before Super Bowl XLVI in 2012. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

The younger Faulk was a college student at LSU and worked for the football team, where Kevin is in his second year as the team’s running backs coach. At this time, her cause of death remains unknown.

Kevin Faulk starred at LSU before playing 13 NFL seasons with the New England Patriots, with whom he won three Super Bowls from 1999-2011. He remains the school’s career leader in rushing yards (4,557) and rushing touchdowns (46) and holds the single-game record for rushing touchdowns (5).

The former Patriots running back has been on LSU’s coaching staff since 2018.