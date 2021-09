BAY CITY, MI - Bay City’s elected officials will be seeing a slight boost to their paychecks after recent action by the city commission. The Bay City Commission opted to receive a recommendation for a salary increase from the the city’s compensation commission. The Bay City Times previously reported that a separate board called the ‘compensation commission’ met on Aug. 25 and proposed a pay increase in the amount of $500 per year to the city commissioners and the mayor.

