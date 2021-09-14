CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID pandemic once again disrupts Jewish High Holy Days

By David Crary, Holly Meyer
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As customary, there are celebrations and somber reflections as American Jews observe the High Holy Days — their faith’s most important period. There also deep disappointment, as rabbis once again have canceled or limited in-person worship due to the persisting COVID-19 pandemic. The chief culprit is the quick-spreading delta variant...

