CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Brexit won't turn UK financial sector into a "Wild West", says minister

By Huw Jones
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24IhaJ_0bviBReL00
View of Canary Wharf business district at dusk in London, Britain March 9, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra/File photo

LONDON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Britain will make "judicious" changes to financial rules following Brexit to compete better with New York and Singapore but will not become a "Wild West" that harms its global reputation, its financial services minister said on Tuesday.

Britain fully left the European Union last December but Brussels has yet to say whether it will grant market access for the UK's financial sector, John Glen told a Bloomberg event.

"In the meantime, we will continue to look at these opportunities and make judicious and well-founded changes."

Changes such as how much information should be disclosed on issuance of bespoke bonds "does not mean we are becoming the Wild West", Glen said.

Britain has not gone down a "deregulatory route" in financial services since Brexit despite some initial expectations, Glen said.

"We know our reputation globally rests on us having high standards, but that does not mean we can't do things differently," Glen said.

"We are certainly not complacent."

Brussels has said it is scrutinising how far Britain will diverge from EU rules before considering financial market access.

"Divergence will be in a framework, and the framework will be international standards," Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey told the same event.

OFFSHORE CENTRE

Howard Davies, chairman of NatWest bank, said London would remain Europe's big offshore financial centre, though some domestic-focused European business would drift to continental financial centres due to Brexit.

"It's not been catastrophic, not disastrous, but it will reshape, and London needs to think of itself as being the intermediator for Europe versus the rest of the world, rather than trying to be an 'all things to all people' financial centre for the whole of Europe," Davies said.

The trickiest issue for Britain is pressure from some EU states to limit the ability of fund managers in London to run funds listed in the bloc, Davies said.

London asset managers pick stocks and bonds for EU-based funds worth 2.4 trillion pounds, helping to cement the British capital as a global asset management centre.

"That is the area government should be focusing on most and making sure that threat does not materialise... I've not any great evidence that they are," Davies said.

Stephen Cohen, head of EMEA at asset manager BlackRock said Britain made a mistake in not making the financial sector a priority in exit negotiations with the EU, and belated recognition of the sector's importance was a "little bit late".

Staff in London's financial district, where NatWest's head office is based, are returning to the office after working from home during the pandemic, helping to revive the city's streets.

But Davies expects a "hybrid" mix of home and office working to become the norm. "It's obviously not great for the sandwich bars around us," he added.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

India calls new UK COVID-19 vaccine rules 'discriminatory'

India on Tuesday criticized the British government’s decision not to recognize coronavirus vaccine certificates issued by Indian authorities, calling it a “discriminatory policy” that will impact its citizens who want to travel to that country.Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said the new rules unveiled last week, which take effect next month, could force India to “impose reciprocal measures" if it isn't resolved. The new rules require Indians visiting the U.K. to quarantine themselves for 10 days and undergo COVID-19 tests even if they are fully vaccinated with Indian-made AstraZeneca vaccine.The vaccine, produced under license by India's Serum Institute, the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid loan bank went through ‘gigantic shift’ as it funnelled £88bn to UK companies

The boss of the Government-owned bank that helped funnel billions of pounds worth of loans to British companies said it went through a “gigantic shift” during the pandemic year.Catherine Lewis La Torre told the PA news agency that the British Business Bank which she leads, had an “important role” in the economic response to Covid-19.Around £80 billion of emergency government-backed loans were paid out to UK businesses during the pandemic, with systems being put in place at speed when the country first started locking down.Nealy 1.6 million businesses took Bounce Back Loans – small loans of up to £50,000...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

France seeks European support after submarine deal surprise

France canceled meetings with British and Australian officials and is trying to rally EU allies behind its push for more European sovereignty after being humiliated by major Pacific defense pact orchestrated by the U.S.Australia and Britain insisted Monday that the diplomatic crisis wouldn't affect their longer-term relations with France, which is seething over a surprise, strategic submarine deal involving the U.S., Australia and Britain that sank a rival French submarine contract.France recalled its ambassadors to the U.S. and Australia for the first time because of the deal, and its anger is showing few signs of subsiding. French Foreign Minister...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stocks And Bonds#Financial Sector#Uk#The European Union#Bloomberg#Bank Of England#Offshore Centre#Natwest#British#Emea
theloadstar.com

UK government to blame for Brexit delays, says logistics sector

It is UK government “unreadiness” that is the source of further delays to Brexit customs procedure implementation, while associations, brokers, forwarders, ports, and retailers are “ready”. Last week the UK government announced that it would further delay the implementation of export health certificates, phytosanitary (SPS) certificates and safety and security...
INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Boris Johnson says Dutch PM Mark Rutte has offered to 'mediate' between UK and EU in post-Brexit row over Northern Ireland as he warns the stand-off 'can't go on forever'

Boris Johnson warned the EU that the Brexit row over Northern Ireland 'can't go on forever' today as he revealed his Dutch counterpart had offered to mediate between the two sides. Mark Rutte made the offer when he visited Downing Street last week, Mr Johnson revealed after arriving in New...
POLITICS
The Independent

EU official says Aussie trade deal delayed by French snub

Australia’s cancellation of a French submarine contract will complicate and delay negotiations on an Australian-European Union free trade deal, a European trade official said Tuesday.Australia’s decision to end the 90 billion Australian dollar ($66 billion) deal was “kind of an attack against European interests," said Bernd Lange, a German lawmaker and the chairman of the European Parliament’s Committee on International Trade.“It is more complicated,” Lange told Australian Broadcasting Corp. of the negotiations following the French snub.“The question of trust is now occurring and some members could ask for more safety nets and more safeguards in such an agreement, so...
WORLD
BBC

Electricity energy costs damaging sector, says UK Steel

The "punishing" price of wholesale electricity is making it uneconomical to make steel at certain times, an industry body has said. Director General of UK Steel Gareth Stace said wholesale prices had quadrupled to upwards of £1,000/MWh. He said some companies were being forced to temporarily pause production when the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
Country
Singapore
Businesseconomy
BlackRock
Variety

U.S. to Lift Coronavirus Travel Ban for U.K. and European Union (Report)

The U.S. is reportedly set to reopen its borders to vaccinated passengers from the U.K. and European Union from November. The Financial Times reports that U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration will announce the changes on Monday, bringing to an end a gruelling 18-month COVID-19 travel ban that was first imposed by President Donald Trump in March 2020 at the onset of the pandemic. Citing multiple sources, the Financial Times notes that fully vaccinated passengers will be able to travel to the U.S. “within weeks” of the ban lifting in November, though an exact time frame hasn’t been detailed, nor have any quarantine...
WORLD
The Independent

France and Australia agree submarines won't stop trade deal

French and Australian officials said Monday that France’s anger over a canceled submarine contract will not derail negotiations on an Australia-European Union free trade deal.France withdrew its ambassadors to the United States and Australia after President Joe Biden revealed last week a new alliance including Australia and Britain that would deliver an Australian fleet of at least eight nuclear-powered submarines.The deal sunk a 90 billion Australian dollar ($66 billion) contract for French majority state-owned Naval Group to build 12 conventional diesel-electric submarines for Australia. The money would have been spent over 35 years.French Ambassador to Australia Jean-Pierre Thebault denied...
INDIA
Reuters

UK seeks to break down digital trade barriers, says minister

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will look to break down digital trade barriers to help its businesses export their services, the country’s newly appointed trade minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan will say on Monday. Britain’s Department for International Trade last week published a report seeking to predict trends in global trade out to...
ECONOMY
Reuters

UK watchdog unveils blueprint to turn tide of financial scams

LONDON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Britain's financial watchdog set itself targets on Wednesday to help consumers by 2025 cut their losses from a growing number of scams and steer clear of investment products that are too risky. Financial fraud has rocketed during the pandemic as more consumers search on the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Former Brexit minister Barclay named UK cabinet office minister

LONDON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Stephen Barclay, a former Brexit minister, has been appointed as Britain’s next cabinet office minister as part of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s reshuffle. The cabinet office is at the centre of government which drives the implementation of policy. It also has a role in overseeing...
POLITICS
WNMT AM 650

Privatisation will secure UK Channel 4’s future, minister to say

LONDON (Reuters) – Channel 4, Britain’s publicly owned but commercially funded broadcaster, will be able to access more money to compete with streaming giants Amazon and Netflix under private ownership, Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden will say on Wednesday. Britain’s government said in June https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/british-government-plans-sale-broadcaster-channel-4-2021-06-22 it was planning to sell the...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Vaccines minister Zahawi says UK had right to end Valneva deal

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi said on Tuesday that the British government had the right to cancel a deal with French drugmaker Valneva to supply a COVID-19 vaccine and had told the company it had done so. “There are commercial sensitivities around this but we have a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
jack1065.com

UK firms need to take their post-Brexit trade opportunity -trade minister

LONDON (Reuters) – British firms must do more to take advantage of new export routes opened up by Brexit, trade minister Liz Truss will say on Tuesday, calling for a shift from “defence to offence in trade” to help drive economic growth. Truss will point to government research showing Britain’s...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

186K+
Followers
210K+
Post
100M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy