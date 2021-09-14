James Turrell, Sebastião Salgado Win $137,000 Praemium Imperiale Award

After a little more than a decade with David Zwirner, Donald Judd’s estate and the Judd Foundation will now be represented by Gagosian gallery. Larry Gagosian, the gallery’s founder, said he first got to know Judd in the 1980s and has long admired his work. “It is impossible to consider the history of American art without Donald Judd,” he said in a statement. “He played an essential role in the development of modernism and was as respected by his peers as he is revered by artists working today. … The use of color and proportion, together with a unique combination of rigor and elegance, was incredibly powerful and remains essential today. Being a partner in realizing his vision and presenting his work as he intended is a great honor for me and the gallery.”

VISUAL ART ・ 5 DAYS AGO