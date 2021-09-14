CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
James Turrell, Sebastião Salgado Win $137,000 Praemium Imperiale Award

By Alex Greenberger
artnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Japan Art Association’s Praemium Imperiale award, one of the world’s top art prizes, has gone to sculptor James Turrell and photographer Sebastião Salgado this year. Both will take home 15 million yen, or about $137,000, each. Turrell has been widely recognized for his grand installations that make use of...

