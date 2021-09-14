CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Self-isolating Brits will be entitled to £500 Covid support until next March, says Javid

By
 7 days ago

Low income workers who are self-isolating will be able to apply for a one off £500 support payment until March next year, the Health Secretary confirmed today.

Sajid Javid said the Government will give "practical and financial support" to those who are self-isolating due to Covid, including parents whose children have been sent home from school.

Under the terms of the one-off payment, people who have been told to self-isolate but can't work from home - and aren't eligible for sick pay – will get £500 to help cover their living costs.

Mr Javid confirmed today: "As well as maintaining the current legal requirements for positive cases and unvaccinated contacts to self-isolate, the Government will continue to offer practical and financial support to those who are eligible and require assistance to self-isolate.

"The Government will review the future of these regulations as well as this support by the end of March 2022."

The health secretary said practical and financial support will continue for those who are eligible and require assistance to self-isolate ( Image: REUTERS)

You might be able to get statutory sick pay (SSP) if you're isolating due to the pandemic depending on your employer.

SSP is £96.35 per week and it is paid by your employer for up to 28 weeks.

However, this doesn't apply to self-employed and many zero-hour contract workers.

If you don't qualify for sick pay, you may be eligible for a one-off payment of £500 through the Coronavirus Self-Isolation Payment.

You must be self-isolating, or caring for a child who has been told to stay home, and be unable to work from home.

To get the Coronavirus Self-Isolation Payment you also have to be in receipt of certain benefits such as Universal Credit or on a low income.

We’ve broken this down below.

Who is eligible for a £500 Covid support payment?

The £500 sum is known as the Test and Trace Support Payment. If you've been told to self-isolate and are on a low income or do not qualify for sick pay, you may be able to apply for the allowance.

The government says: "You may be eligible if you are employed or self-employed, cannot work from home, and will lose income as a result.

"You can only apply if you’ve been told to self-isolate by NHS Test and Trace, notified to self-isolate by the NHS COVID-19 app, or you’re the parent or guardian of a child who has been told to self-isolate."

It is a legal requirement to self-isolate, if you've been told to do so by the NHS Test and Trace app.

The full criteria is as follows:

  • You’ve been told to stay at home and self-isolate by NHS Test and Trace or the NHS COVID-19 app, either because you’ve tested positive for COVID-19 or have recently been in close contact with someone who has tested positive
  • You’ve responded to messages from NHS Test and Trace and have provided any legally required information, such as details of your close recent contacts
  • You’re employed or self-employed
  • You’re unable to work from home and will lose income as a result of self-isolating
  • You’re currently receiving or are the partner of someone in the same household who is receiving, at least one of the following benefits: Universal Credit, Working Tax Credit, Income-based Employment and Support Allowance, Income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance, Income Support, Housing Benefit or Pension Credit.

If you’re not on one of these benefits, you might still be able to apply for a £500 discretionary payment if:

  • You meet all the other criteria listed above
  • You’re on a low income
  • You will face financial hardship as a result of self-isolating

Your council will tell you what counts as low income and financial hardship, and whether you’re eligible.

It also applies if your child is unable to go to school due to Covid

What are the rules for parents and guardians?

Parents and guardians of a child who has been told to self-isolate might be eligible for a £500 Test and Trace Support Payment or discretionary payment if all the following apply:

  • You’re the parent or guardian of a child in your household who is self-isolating, and you need to take time off work to care for them
  • Your child is aged 15 or under, or aged 25 or under with an Education, Health and Care (EHC) Plan, normally attends an education or childcare setting, and has been told to self-isolate by NHS Test and Trace or by their education or childcare setting
  • You’re unable to work from home and will lose income because you have to care for your child while they are self-isolating
  • You meet all the other eligibility criteria for a Test and Trace Support Payment or discretionary payment

How to apply for the £500 support payment

If you believe you're eligible, and you live in England, you can apply for the £500 payment through your local council.

You can search for the contact details for your local authority via the Gov.uk website.

If you are claiming help because your child has been told to self-isolate, will need written proof, most likely from their school.

If you don't live in England, you might be eligible for the self-isolation support scheme in Wales, the self-isolation support grant in Scotland or support if you’re in Northern Ireland.

The Independent

Boris Johnson: We will have to do everything we can to stop energy firms failing

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said “we’ll have to do everything we can” to prevent energy companies going under as wholesale gas prices surge in the UK.OGUK, representing the offshore oil and gas industry, reported wholesale prices for gas have surged 250% since January – with a 70% rise since August alone.The rise in gas prices has been blamed on a number of factors, including a cold winter which left stocks depleted, high demand for liquefied natural gas from Asia and a reduction in supplies from Russia Speaking to broadcasters on the tarmac of New York’s JFK airport Mr Johnson...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Telegraph

Food shortages ‘by end of week’ as CO2 crisis grows

Shoppers face a shortage of meat and even ready-made pizzas long before Christmas if the carbon dioxide crisis continues, supermarket bosses and producers warned on Monday. The British Retail Consortium, which represents the major chains, said it expected to see food shortages by the end of the week, while pork suppliers warned of "farmageddon" within 10 days.
FOOD SAFETY
The Independent

Food supplies could be hit by CO2 shortage in days, warns Iceland boss

Food supply shortages could happen in the “coming days and weeks” if the carbon dioxide issue continues, a supermarket boss has warned.Richard Walker managing director of Iceland said Christmas food supplies could be impacted by a reduced supply of the gas – but stressed that the damage could be felt much sooner.Meanwhile, trade body leaders have called on the Government to “urgently ensure adequate supplies” of carbon dioxide to keep food production going.“This is no longer about whether or not Christmas will be okay, it’s about keeping the wheels turning and the lights on so we can actually...
GAS PRICE
The Independent

Anti-vaxxers share letter threatening schools with legal action over Covid jabs given without parental consent

Anti-vax groups are circulating a letter threatening headteachers with legal action if children are given Covid jabs at school without parental consent.Lawyers for Liberty, a campaign group, has offered to send letters to headteachers “stating the legal risks of this policy” at the request of parents.Meanwhile, anti-vaxxers are continuing to plan meet-ups around schools to target young people after Covid jabs for 12- to 15-year-olds were given the green light by officials.The government has said teenagers will have the power to overrule parents who do not give consent and get jabbed for Covid.A letter threatening headteachers with legal action if...
EDUCATION
