Lawmakers Express Concerns with Biden Administration’s IRS Proposal

Four States News
Four States News
 7 days ago

The letter expresses serious privacy implications for the American taxpayer and compliance burdens for our financial institutions related to a new proposal, which was included in the Biden Administration’s proposed American Families Plan

Washington, DC— September 13, 2021…Today, Congressman Steve Womack (AR-3) joined Congressman Tom Emmer (MN-6) and other lawmakers in sending a letter to Speaker Pelosi, Ways and Means Chair Neal, Department of Treasury Secretary Yellen, and Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Commissioner Rettig to express concern with a recent IRS data collection proposal that will increase tax information reporting requirements on financial institutions.

Comments / 55

Dorrit Sherman
7d ago

America has a big concern, who is really running the White House ? We know it’s not Biden, he can’t finish a sentence, things coming out his mouth don’t make sense , he always says , I am not allowed, world leaders are questioning his mental condition, and asking questions. Our border is open which don’t make sense , his action in Afghanistan are very dangerous to our nation and other nations. We want to see a doc report , like all other president.

Reply(7)
92
John Kasian
7d ago

our constitution as written allows we the people to legally overthrow the tyrannical government- anyone else think its well past time to do just that

Reply(8)
63
Jack Hook
6d ago

they going back to using the irs to investigate people they don't like just like the Obama administration did.facts

Reply(3)
43
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Express#American Families Plan#Ways And Means#Internal Revenue Service
Four States News

Four States News

Texarkana, AR
147
Followers
189
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

Community Journalism covering the four states area of Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Texas.

 https://fourstatesnews.us

