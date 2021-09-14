Lawmakers Express Concerns with Biden Administration’s IRS Proposal

flag

The letter expresses serious privacy implications for the American taxpayer and compliance burdens for our financial institutions related to a new proposal, which was included in the Biden Administration’s proposed American Families Plan

Washington, DC— September 13, 2021…Today, Congressman Steve Womack (AR-3) joined Congressman Tom Emmer (MN-6) and other lawmakers in sending a letter to Speaker Pelosi, Ways and Means Chair Neal, Department of Treasury Secretary Yellen, and Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Commissioner Rettig to express concern with a recent IRS data collection proposal that will increase tax information reporting requirements on financial institutions.

Read Article