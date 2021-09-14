CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Music Premiere: Side Pony bring some honky-tonk and sass in their new single “Heels”

By GGM Staff
guitargirlmag.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Nashville-based duo Side Pony is Alice Wallace and Caitlin Cannon who joined together for the release of their debut album Lucky Break on October 8, 2021, via Mule Kick Records. Lucky Break was recorded in the East Nashville studio of producer/guitarist Doug Lancio (Patty Griffin/John Hiatt/Todd Snider) and features eight original tracks that “ooze swagger and sweetness and lean into the “neo” of neo-country.”

guitargirlmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
soultracks.com

90s soul singer supreme, Sam Salter, dies at age 46

Today we say a sad goodbye to popular 90s soul singer Sam Salter, who has reportedly died at a far too young 46. No cause of death was released. As a young man, Salter was signed by Babyface and L.A. Reid for their LaFace label, and immediately scored hits with “After 12, Before 6” and the beautiful ballad “There You Are.”
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

Behind The Song: “The End Of The Innocence” by Don Henley

When Don Henley was putting together his third solo album for release in 1989, he already possessed hard evidence of how beneficial it could be to put his words together with a piece of music pre-written by another luminary. He had done it five years earlier, taking a moody, synthesizer-driven backing track, written by Heartbreaker guitarist Mike Campbell (that Tom Petty had turned down), and turning it into his mega-smash “The Boys Of Summer.”
MUSIC
soundandsoulonline.com

Honky Tonk Bread & Butter: Mike Harmeier Talks New Moonpies Album, Sing-alongs, and Destination Recording

From the opening salvo of “Paycheck To Paycheck”, it’s clear that Mike and The Moonpies have hit another gear with their latest album One To Grow On. Retaining the satin smoothness of their previous releases, the Texas outfit delivers sweet honky tonk desperation with “Hour On The Hour” while dipping a snipped toe into Southern Rock territory on the family odyssey of “Brother” and the ultimate defiance of “Burn Out”. The Moonpies excel at a hybrid sound that blends neotraditional with alt-country authenticity, and with cuts like “Growing Pains”, “Rainy Day”, and “Social Drinkers”, Mike Harmeier and company prove that while they are capable of commanding any stage in any venue anywhere, their natural habitat is the dance hall. Throughout One To Grow On, Mike and The Moonpies maintain a frenetic pace, flowing freely from the tap, and holding nothing back. It’s the kind of album that takes the bump out of any road, encouraging you to skip the shortcuts and simply enjoy the drive.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
CMT

Sam Hunt Premieres New, Reflective, And Romantic Single, “23”

Embedded from www.youtube.com. “No matter where I go/ No matter what I do/ I’ll never be 23 with anyone but you,” sings country star Sam Hunt on his just-released latest single, “23.” Hunt co-wrote “23” with Chris La Corte, Shane McAnally, and Josh Osborne. Popularly, it emerged as an acoustic favorite the “Hard To Forget” vocalist played virtually during quarantine in a set for Sirius XM channel The Highway.
MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

Premiere: Wildflower Debuts New Single “Dogs Breath”

Later this week, indie folk outfit Wildflower is releasing their sophomore album, The Ocean Rose, their latest collection of ‘70s tinged folk pop. Their new album is a quintessential road trip record, inspired equally by the deep nostalgia and the natural beauty of the Maine coastline and by the untold promises held out west in California. The band has already shared two singles from the record, “Golden” and “Greetings from California,” and today they’re back with one final taste of the record with their new song, “Dogs Breath.”
MUSIC
weisradio.com

Cole Swindell forms “Some Habits” with new single

Cole Swindell just dropped a brand-new song, and video! After his “Single Saturday Night” song became his 10th number-one hit, Cole has released the romantic ballad “Some Habits.” The song is from his upcoming studio album. “I think a lot of people can relate to a song like ‘Some Habits’...
MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

Premiere: Motherfolk Debut New Single “anchor”

This fall, indie rock quintet Motherfolk is back with a new EP, the flower. Over the course of the pandemic, the band has been hard at work, pulling together strains of indie pop and garage rock for the follow-up to their 2019 record Family Ghost. They describe their latest effort as their “most ambitious release yet.” As vocalist and guitarist Nathan Dickerson shares, “Over the past year, we have been writing nonstop with the goal of crafting a new sound. This EP tells the story of what it is like to travel to the darkest place in your mind and what your reality becomes after coming out the other side.”
ROCK MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Linda Ronstadt
Person
Emmylou Harris
Person
Loretta Lynn
immersiveatlanta.com

PREMIERE: Listen to “Pharaoh Sings the Blues,” the Biting New Single From Thalmus

I have yet to hear a project involving Jonathan Merenivitch that I haven’t thoroughly enjoyed. Whether it’s the soulful pop and rock he helped create with Janelle Monáe and Tendaberry, the arty punk of local mainstays Shepherds, or the wild Big Star/Three Six Mafia mash-ups he conjures as Big Star Mafia, Merenivitch has always shown an ear for the bold and intriguing. Much of that stems from his own innate curiosity and willingness to set aside boundaries. Sure, he’s proven adept at working within the confines of various genres. But Merenivitch’s best work seems to emerge when he stretches those lines and barriers into beguiling new tracts to experiment within.
MUSIC
CMT

Kacey Musgraves Premieres Video For New Album Single “simple times”

Kacey Musgraves’ latest video from her September 10 released album star-crossed is for “simple times.” The video is clipped directly from the Musgraves-starring star-crossed: the film directed by Bardia Zeinali, which will be streamed exclusively via Paramount+. The video takes place near the conclusion of the first of three segments...
BEAUTY & FASHION
undertheradarmag.com

Premiere: Carissa Johnson Debuts New Single “The Sound”

Boston-based indie rocker Carissa Johnson is back this fall with her new LP, Blue Hour. Recorded over lockdown, the record is Johnson’s first solo album since 2016’s Only Roses. In the intervening years, she’s been playing with her band, The Cure-Alls, but quarantine found her retreating inward for one of her most personal offerings yet. The record sees Johnson explore loneliness and self-doubt, but the accompanying instrumentals are relentless and kinetic, drawing Johnson’s new wave influences into stadium-ready indie pop.
MUSIC
NME

Angels & Airwaves tap into their slower side on emotive new single ‘Spellbound’

Angels & Airwaves have shared a bewitching new single titled ‘Spellbound’. Landing as the fourth taste of the band’s upcoming ‘Lifeforms’ album, ‘Spellbound’ is markedly more emotive than anything Angels & Airwaves have teased of the record thus far. Musically dark and progressive, the track simmers with arpeggiated keyboards and silky, reverb-soaked guitars, Tom DeLonge’s bruised and impassioned vocal performance just barely taking the spotlight.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sass#Honky Tonk#Side Pony#East Nashville#Mule Kick Records#Durango
undertheradarmag.com

Premiere: Fox Violet Debuts New Single “We Still Hurt”

LA-based act Fox Violet makes dreamy alt rock, blending dark ambient soundscapes with driving hooks and emotive vocals courtesy of singer/songwriter Thea Stevenson. The band steadily shared new singles last year, but this year they’re back with their debut EP, Prisms, due out this fall. Last month Fox Violet shared their first single from the EP, “Long Way Down,” and today they’re back with a follow-up, their new single “We Still Hurt,” premiering with Under the Radar.
MUSIC
artvoice.com

OPENS TOMORROW! KAVINOKY Theatre: From Honky Tonk to Protest: A Woman’s View of Country Music

From Honky Tonk to Protest: A Woman’s View of Country Music. Conceived by Loraine O’Donnell/Music by Various ArtistsDirected & Choreographed by Lynne Kurdziel Formato. This original “women in country” musical revue examines the stories and struggles of female country artists from Kitty Wells to Brandi Carlile. With a full country band on stage, this part concert/part musical history lesson will have you singing along to the hits of yesterday and today.
THEATER & DANCE
xsnoize.com

TRACK PREMIERE: Sam Walwyn delivers the captivating new single ‘Mama Plum’

Having already commanded a huge amount of admiration and acclaim for his recently shared singles ‘First Place’ and ‘Littered Sense Of You’ this past year, fast-rising singer and songwriter Sam Walwyn is now looking to keep his run of form going strong as he delivers the captivating new cut ‘Mama Plum’.
MUSIC
CBS Austin

Still Austin Whiskey Co. Music Monday with a new single from Frederico7!

It's Still Austin Whiskey Co. Music Monday and today's guest mixes Afro-Brazilian rhythms with American funk, soul, and dub. Frederico7 is a pan-American rocker from Brazil. He lived in Mexico and Argentina before setting down roots in the live music capital of the world. Here he is with his new single "Missing my Children."
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Variety

Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl Unveils ‘Storyteller’ Book Tour Dates

Apparently concerts, albums, documentaries, writing songs with Mick Jagger, VMA honors and writing books aren’t enough to keep the indefatigable Dave Grohl busy: Now he’s doing a book tour. Later this month and next, Grohl will undertake an extremely limited run of intimate evenings that’ll see (and hear) him bring his first book to life: “The Storyteller –Tales of Life and Music,” which is described as “a collection of memories of a life lived loud,” is out October 5 via Dey Street Books and Simon & Schuster. Tickets for the tour on sale now. The book ranges from his formative years on the DC...
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

PAPA ROACH Releases Music Video For New Single 'Kill The Noise'

California rockers PAPA ROACH have just shared "Kill The Noise", a powerful, anthemic new single and second track from their forthcoming album. The song, produced by WZRD BLD (a.k.a. Drew Fulk; A DAY TO REMEMBER, BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE, LIL WAYNE) and Andrew Goldstein (ALL TIME LOW, BLACKBEAR, LINKIN PARK, MAROON 5), is a powerful example of heavy riffs and emotional lyrics, driven by singer Jacoby Shaddix's ongoing mission to help anyone overcome mental struggles and anxieties. The accompanying music video, directed by Jacoby's brother Bryson Roatch, takes the viewer on a journey of escaping the confines of your own mind through a raw and energetic performance.
MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

Premiere: Shower Curtain Shares New Single “You Make Me Feel”

Shower Curtain is the new indie singer/songwriter project from New York-based artist Victoria Winter. Winter has already released two EPs, Mariposa and Shower Curtain, joining the ranks of dreamy lo-fi bedroom pop artists like early Clairo and beadadoobee. Her upcoming EP, Something Instead, sees her venturing into headier soundscapes, with the added bite of distortion adding new depth to her glittering soundscapes. She shared her first single from the forthcoming EP, “Running,” earlier this year, and today she’s back with her latest effort, “You Make Me Feel,” premiering with Under the Radar.
MUSIC
Buffalo News

A 'Honky Tonk' good time at D’Youville Kavinoky Theatre

The concept for “From Honky Tonk to Protest: A Woman’s View of Country Music” at the D'Youville Kavinoky Theatre is clever. This is the story of how one woman overcame major misconceptions about country music. The evening is populated with first-rate country singers: Dee Adams (who doubles as music director...
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy