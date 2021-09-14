Music Premiere: Side Pony bring some honky-tonk and sass in their new single “Heels”
The Nashville-based duo Side Pony is Alice Wallace and Caitlin Cannon who joined together for the release of their debut album Lucky Break on October 8, 2021, via Mule Kick Records. Lucky Break was recorded in the East Nashville studio of producer/guitarist Doug Lancio (Patty Griffin/John Hiatt/Todd Snider) and features eight original tracks that “ooze swagger and sweetness and lean into the “neo” of neo-country.”guitargirlmag.com
Comments / 0