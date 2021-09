Too much of our food goes to waste, which is not only frustrating financially, but also not very good for the planet. We should all be trying our best to avoid creating any more waste than absolutely necessary. And food is a great place to start being more conscious and sustainable! It is really quite easy to keep your produce fresh and vibrant throughout the week. All it requires is a little forethought and some new habits.

AGRICULTURE ・ 6 DAYS AGO