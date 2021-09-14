CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

All-inclusive Malta holidays are going from £251pp for winter sun in 2021

By ( Image: Getty)
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 7 days ago

If you've been considering a last-minute holiday abroad now that the school holidays season is over, then you may want to check out some of Mirror Holidays' latest Malta deals.

Malta is currently on the UK's green list, which means you won't be required to quarantine or self-isolate back in the UK, although you will need to take a pre-departure test as well as a PCR test on day two of your return.

The destination can be ideal for a holiday in October or November, as it still boasts heaps of balmy, sunny weather (temperatures tend to be around 25C in October and 20C in November).

The best part? There are plenty of deals still to be snapped up - including all-inclusive holidays from £251pp. Check out some of our top picks below...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PAeyM_0bvi7Jis00
You can find all-inclusive holidays from £251pp to Malta with Mirror Holidays ( Image: iStockphoto)

Our top pick of Malta deals include:

  • Five nights all-inclusive from £251pp at the 4* Canifor Hotel, departing Manchester on October 10. Book here.
  • Seven nights B&B from £266pp at the 3* Luna Holiday Complex, departing Manchester on October 17. Book here.
  • Seven nights half board from £282pp at the 4* Preluna Hotel and Spa, departing Liverpool on October 9. Book here.
  • Five nights half board from £330pp at the 4* Riviera Resort and Spa, departing Birmingham on October 16. Book here.
  • Seven nights all-inclusive from £478pp at the 4* Soreda Hotel, departing London Stansted on October 16. Book here.
  • Seven nights all-inclusive from £491pp at the 4* db Seabank Hotel and Spa, departing London Stansted on October 30. Book here.
  • Seven nights all-inclusive from £528pp at the 4* San Antonio Hotel and Spa, departing Manchester on October 10. Book here.

All prices are based on two adults travelling, and are subject to change and availability.

You can also find heaps more deals on the Mirror Holidays website here whether you're after a last minute trip or starting to plan ahead to 2022.

It's worth noting that Malta is currently only open to Brits who are fully vaccinated (although unvaccinated children can accompany vaccinated adults - you can find out more in our Malta entry rules guide here).

Malta is currently on the UK's green list. According to Reuters data, the country has reported 55 infections per 100,000 people in the last seven days. Due to these low infection rates - and the fact that Malta has a high vaccination uptake - it's likely to remain on the green list in the next travel review, due to be announced on Thursday September 16.

We spoke to travel experts who shared their predictions for the announcement including what could be on the cards for popular destinations such as Spain, Greece and Portugal. Meanwhile, there has also been speculation that the government could be looking to scrap green and amber lists by October, although nothing has been confirmed at the time of writing.

Sign up to the Mirror's travel newsletter for plenty more deals, holiday ideas and travel updates sent direct to your inbox every week.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Which amber countries will let in British holidaymakers?

The latest update of the UK’s travel traffic light system on 26 August saw the Azores, Finland, Canada and Switzerland upgraded to the green list, the majority of the world’s countries remain stuck on amber.Although recreational international travel became legal again on 17 May, holidays were previously only enticing to destinations the government designated as “green” - a scant collection of countries and territories, which came with the lightest restrictions for travellers arriving back in the UK.Most places are on the amber list, prompting harsher restrictions for returning travellers. However, since 19 July, fully vaccinated Brits and those under 18...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Which countries can I travel to if I’m not vaccinated?

Many countries across the world have introduced regulations which permit entry only to fully vaccinated travellers.However, some Britons have chosen not to accept the vaccine, while many younger people are still awaiting their second dose.According to government data, around 81 per cent of over-16s have received two vaccines, rising to 89 per cent for a single jab.A number of European countries have said that unvaccinated travellers from the UK will be welcome, provided (in most cases) that they can show a negative PCR test result.It’s worth remembering, however, that unvaccinated travellers returning to the UK from amber or red list...
WORLD
Daily Mirror

Northern Lights holidays in Iceland are going from £275pp including your flights

If you've always dreamed of seeing the Northern Lights, you may want to check out a new deal from Icelandair. That's because Icelandair Holidays is currently offering Northern Lights holidays from £275pp in Iceland which includes return flights from either London or Manchester to Reykjavik, a 23kg checked bag and 10kg hand luggage, a three-night stay at Hotel Klettur in Reykjavik with breakfast and a welcome drink, as well as a Northern Lights tour.
WORLD
The Independent

EasyJet claims UK has ‘missed the boat’ on relaxation of travel rules

Ministers “missed the boat” by delaying the latest easing of travel rules until after the summer, easyJet has claimed.The Government announced last week that fully vaccinated travellers arriving in England would no longer need to take a pre-departure test from Monday, and the post-arrival day-two test can be a cheaper lateral flow rather than a PCR from the end of October.EasyJet chief commercial officer Sophie Dekkers said the airline was “surprised and delighted” by the change in policy, but said it was made too late.We need to be on a level playing fieldSophie Dekkers, easyJetShe told the Commons’ Transport Select...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Malta#Mirror Holidays#B B#Seabank Hotel#San Antonio Hotel#Brits#Reuters
Travel Weekly

Holiday Extras spots ‘working from holiday’ trend

More Brits are using new flexible employment practices to extend their overseas trips, enabling them to work while overseas, says Holiday Extras. The travel extras specialist said its research among 500 customers in August showed that one in three plan to swap their “desk for a sundeck” for at least one week before the end of next year.
LIFESTYLE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Travel picking up ahead of winter holidays, booking into 2022

After about a year and a half at home, many people are catching the travel bug. Whether you want to get away this holiday season or sometime next year, the time to book is now. With the pandemic still a concern, there are a lot of things to consider before doing so.
TRAVEL
Telegraph

Where to go for Mediterranean sun this autumn

The world of travel has suddenly become brighter. Last week’s removal of several destinations from the red list, the ending of pre-departure tests and – at the end of October – replacing day two PCR tests with lateral flow tests has made a huge difference to our choice of destinations and in reducing the costs and stresses of travel.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Spain
Country
Portugal
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
The Independent

New travel changes: What are they, and what are the effects?

The UK’s complex rules for international travellers are set to change significantly during October, after the latest round of red list adjustments. The transport secretary, Grant Shapps, called the changes “a proportionate updated structure that reflects the new landscape”.For travellers regarded as fully vaccinated, the testing regime for arrivals to England will become easier. But the governments in Scotland and Wales have not yet agreed to fall into line on changes.From 4 October, the government will officially ditch the “traffic light” system that has applied since May 2021. But The Independent believes that it is appropriate to use red/amber/green...
TRAVEL
caribjournal.com

In Dominica, A New Kind of Caribbean All-Inclusive Vacation

The Caribbean’s Nature Island is about to get its first-ever all-inclusive resort experience. But it’s also getting a new kind of all-inclusive vacation. Roseau’s signature Fort Young Hotel and Dive Resort is launching a new all-inclusive program, one it bills as an “all-inclusive, island included” experience. That means it’s not...
TRAVEL
Travel Weekly

EasyJet holidays puts winter 2022-23 programme on sale

Winter 2022 packages have been put on sale by easyJet holidays, meaning holidays can be booked until the end of March 2023. The launch means bookings on easyJet flights are exclusively through the in-house company as flights are not currently available to book through any other operator or online travel agent.
LIFESTYLE
TravelPulse

The All-Inclusive Sandals Resort Experience in Saint Lucia

If you’re looking for the ultimate Caribbean getaway, look no further than Saint Lucia in the West Indies. This lush country is known for its geothermal activity, sprawling rainforests, unspoiled coral reefs, exceptionally blue waters, stunning beaches, mountainous backdrops and more. It’s an ideal destination for nearly anyone, whether you...
TRAVEL
caribjournal.com

A Zoëtry All-Inclusive Resort Is Coming to Curacao

Apple Leisure Group has announced plans to expand its luxe Zoëtry brand to a new destination: the Dutch Caribbean island of Curacao. The new Zoëtry Curacao Resort and Spa is slated to open in November. It will debut at the former Floris Suite Hotel near Willemstad, joined by a new...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Food supplies could be hit by CO2 shortage in days, warns Iceland boss

Food supply shortages could happen in the “coming days and weeks” if the carbon dioxide issue continues, a supermarket boss has warned.Richard Walker managing director of Iceland said Christmas food supplies could be impacted by a reduced supply of the gas – but stressed that the damage could be felt much sooner.Meanwhile, trade body leaders have called on the Government to “urgently ensure adequate supplies” of carbon dioxide to keep food production going.“This is no longer about whether or not Christmas will be okay, it’s about keeping the wheels turning and the lights on so we can actually...
GAS PRICE
Telegraph

Food shortages ‘by end of week’ as CO2 crisis grows

Shoppers face a shortage of meat and even ready-made pizzas long before Christmas if the carbon dioxide crisis continues, supermarket bosses and producers warned on Monday. The British Retail Consortium, which represents the major chains, said it expected to see food shortages by the end of the week, while pork suppliers warned of "farmageddon" within 10 days.
FOOD SAFETY
Thrillist

The CDC Just Added These 3 Countries to Its ‘Avoid Travel’ List

The pandemic shows no sign of slowing down, especially in nations where access to the vaccine is more limited than in the United States. You should continue to keep that in mind as you approach any travel plans right now and for the next several months. Some destinations are safer to visit than others.
TRAVEL
Mashed

The Real Reason 2 New Zealand Men Were Arrested For Smuggling KFC

Cities worldwide have had their fair share of wild lockdown stories since the pandemic began. But the latest one from Auckland, New Zealand is certainly one of the most surprising. While restrictions in most North American cities loosened over the summer, many places in the southern hemisphere were still on high alert. The city of Auckland has been in stage four lockdown — the strictest lockdown level — for the past five weeks to slow down the increase in cases, according to The Guardian.
WORLD
Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

390K+
Followers
87K+
Post
151M+
Views
ABOUT

Mirror.co.uk is the online edition of The Mirror, one of Britain’s most trusted news brands. All the latest news, sport and celebrity gossip with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you

 https://www.mirror.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy