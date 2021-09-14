All-inclusive Malta holidays are going from £251pp for winter sun in 2021

If you've been considering a last-minute holiday abroad now that the school holidays season is over, then you may want to check out some of Mirror Holidays' latest Malta deals.

Malta is currently on the UK's green list, which means you won't be required to quarantine or self-isolate back in the UK, although you will need to take a pre-departure test as well as a PCR test on day two of your return.

The destination can be ideal for a holiday in October or November, as it still boasts heaps of balmy, sunny weather (temperatures tend to be around 25C in October and 20C in November).

The best part? There are plenty of deals still to be snapped up - including all-inclusive holidays from £251pp. Check out some of our top picks below...

You can find all-inclusive holidays from £251pp to Malta with Mirror Holidays ( Image: iStockphoto)

Our top pick of Malta deals include:

Five nights all-inclusive from £251pp at the 4* Canifor Hotel, departing Manchester on October 10. Book here.

Seven nights B&B from £266pp at the 3* Luna Holiday Complex, departing Manchester on October 17. Book here.

Seven nights half board from £282pp at the 4* Preluna Hotel and Spa, departing Liverpool on October 9. Book here.

Five nights half board from £330pp at the 4* Riviera Resort and Spa, departing Birmingham on October 16. Book here.

Seven nights all-inclusive from £478pp at the 4* Soreda Hotel, departing London Stansted on October 16. Book here.

Seven nights all-inclusive from £491pp at the 4* db Seabank Hotel and Spa, departing London Stansted on October 30. Book here.

Seven nights all-inclusive from £528pp at the 4* San Antonio Hotel and Spa, departing Manchester on October 10. Book here.

All prices are based on two adults travelling, and are subject to change and availability.

You can also find heaps more deals on the Mirror Holidays website here whether you're after a last minute trip or starting to plan ahead to 2022.

It's worth noting that Malta is currently only open to Brits who are fully vaccinated (although unvaccinated children can accompany vaccinated adults - you can find out more in our Malta entry rules guide here).

Malta is currently on the UK's green list. According to Reuters data, the country has reported 55 infections per 100,000 people in the last seven days. Due to these low infection rates - and the fact that Malta has a high vaccination uptake - it's likely to remain on the green list in the next travel review, due to be announced on Thursday September 16.

We spoke to travel experts who shared their predictions for the announcement including what could be on the cards for popular destinations such as Spain, Greece and Portugal. Meanwhile, there has also been speculation that the government could be looking to scrap green and amber lists by October, although nothing has been confirmed at the time of writing.

Sign up to the Mirror's travel newsletter for plenty more deals, holiday ideas and travel updates sent direct to your inbox every week.