Burien, WA

Small businesses in Burien have opportunity for $10,000 relief grants through Comcast RISE

 7 days ago
SPONSORED:

Nationally, the number of active business owners in the United States fell by 22 percent last year. Locally, according to one recent study, Seattle experienced the second largest decline in offline local commerce spending in the country. But a demographic breakdown paints an even bleaker picture.

The National Bureau of Economic Research estimates the number of working Black business owners plummeted over 40% in 2020. Other minority business owners experienced similar worse-than-average losses, including immigrants (a 36 percent drop). Latinx-owned businesses declined by 32%, and Asian-owned businesses dropped by 25%.

Comcast RISE was created to invest in the success of these critical businesses by providing valuable and practical support. We know that Comcast alone can’t remedy complex, systemic issues. But we are deeply committed to playing a role in driving change. Through Comcast RISE we aim to create sustainable impact and give meaningful support to the small businesses who are shaping our communities.

Businesses in King County and Pierce County can apply beginning on October 1, 2021, at www.ComcastRISE.com for a chance to receive a $10,000 relief grant. The deadline for small business applications is October 14, 2021.

You are eligible to apply for this program in Washington if your business:

  • Is at least 51% owned and operate by people of color
  • Is independently owned and operated
  • Is registered to conduct business in the US
  • Has been operating for one or more years
  • Is located within King County or Pierce County
Please see Official Rules located at www.ComcastRISE.com/legal.

For questions about completing or submitting your application, please contact a Comcast RISE Representative at [email protected].

