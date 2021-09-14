CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

What is Algorand and what are the risks of the cryptocurrency?

By Lynsey Barber
The US Sun
The US Sun
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XcUCQ_0bvi61sq00

ALGORAND is a cryptocurrency that runs on the Algorand blockchain.

The digital coin is currently the thirteenth biggest digital coin by market cap according to coinmarketcap.

Algorand is listed as ALGO on crypto exchanges Credit: Alamy

Don't forget cryptocurrencies come with many risks and you should never invest money you can't afford to lose - or in financial products that you don't understand.

Prices can go down as well as up in the blink of an eye and anyone buying crypto has been warned they risk losing all their cash.

There's also no guarantee you'll be able to convert crypto back into cash, and you're likely to pay higher fees than with regulated financial products.

And as cryptocurrencies are unregulated, you won't have any consumer protections or be able to complain to an ombudsman if something goes wrong.

Newer cryptocurrencies can also be riskier than more established coins like bitcoin.

Here we explain what Algorand is and the risks involved.

What is Algorand?

Algorand is a cryptocurrency of the Algorand blockchain, a public decentralized network on which smart contracts can be built.

It was created in 2019 by Silvio Micali, a professor a the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

The computer scientist has also won the Turing Award for his work in the area of cryptography.

The Algorand Foundation based in Singapore is behind the project.

Algorand claims that it speeds up transactions and improves efficiency compared to bitcoin and other blockchains.

There will be 10billion Algorand coins minted (ALGO) by 2030, according to coinmarketcap.

Algorand will be used by the government of El Salvador to develop blockchain infrastructure including Chivo, the nation's bitcoin wallet according to Forbes.

The country hit headlines as the first in the world to make bitcoin legal tender.

Algorand has also come into the mainstream, signing a deal to sponsor the Drone Racing League, CNBC reports.

Hedge fund SkyBridge Capital run by Anthony Scaramucci, the former White House Director of Communications sacked by Donald Trump, recently said it will use Algorand to get institutions to use blockchain.

The price of Algorand is currently trading at $2.06 at the time of writing.

It's up more than 4% over the past 24 hours and down from a seven day high of $2.54.

Algorand hit an all time high of $3.28 in June 2019.

Susannah Streeter, senior investment an market analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown said: "There is speculation that Algorand could be the next fast growing tree in the crypto forest, with new applications and smart contracts being built on its blockchain branches.

"It’s still dwarfed in comparison with Ethereum and upcoming rival Solana but it’s gained the spotlight with a deal with Drone Racing Land, to provide blockchain enabled tickets, collectables and other NFT-related products to promote the organisation’s events around the world.

"However, this is a highly competitive space and there is no guarantee who the eventual winners will be in the smart contract space.

What are the risks of Algorand?

Cryptocurrencies are risky and returns are never guaranteed.

Ms Streeter said: "Algorand is still wracked with volatility and this makes it unreliable as a store of value.

"Its price is being driven primarily by future price speculation rather than an underlying use-case.

"It’s also highly sensitive to any pressure which could erode the earnings of crypto speculators, having fallen in value as members of congress considered changing tax rules which could cream more profits from short term gains.

"Traders would still be wise to heed the warnings of the Financial Conduct Authority, that if consumers invest in crypto assets they should be prepared to lose their money, so they should only dabble in crypto at the fringes of their investments."

Here we explain the main risks of buying the Algorand coins and other digital currency.

  • Consumer protection: Some investments advertising high returns based on cryptoassets may not be subject to regulation beyond anti-money laundering requirements.
  • Price volatility: Significant price volatility in cryptoassets, combined with the inherent difficulties of valuing cryptoassets reliably, places consumers at a high risk of losses.
  • Product complexity: The complexity of some products and services relating to cryptoassets can make it hard for consumers to understand the risks. There is no guarantee that cryptoassets can be converted back into cash. Converting a cryptoasset back to cash depends on demand and supply existing in the market.
  • Charges and fees: Consumers should consider the impact of fees and charges on their investment which may be more than those for regulated investment products.
  • Marketing materials: Firms may overstate the returns of products or understate the risks involved.

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The Sun Online Money team?

Email us at money@the-sun.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
ambcrypto.com

Solana, Polkadot, Algorand: What is the Bitcoin effect on these altcoins

With the market trading in red today pretty much all coins including Bitcoin and Ethereum are falling. However, there are some coins that made excellent gains in the last 2 months which are now facing huge price falls as well. Which alts though?. Solana, Polkadot, and Algorand were three altcoins...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Here’s why Bitcoin might be safe from a global stock market crisis

One of the reasons behind Bitcoin’s (BTC) volatility, the substantial price oscillations that occur regularly, is the discrepancy of its use cases. Some pundits deem it “digital gold,” a truly scarce and perfect store of value. Others consider Bitcoin a technology project or a type of software with a corresponding network.
CURRENCIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Scaramucci
ihsmarkit.com

What the US infrastructure bill means for cryptocurrency brokers and owners

The US Internal Revenue Service and Treasury Department will be able to set tax reporting rules for cryptocurrency transactions starting in 2023, pending final approval of the massive US infrastructure bill. The provision entitled "Information Reporting for Brokers and Digital Assets" in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is designed...
ECONOMY
The US Sun

What is Tezos and what are the risks?

CRYPTOCURRENCIES can be tough to bet on – but one known as Tezos has been on quite the rally in the past month. In the past 24 hours, the price of Tezos has climbed 6% to $7.27, according to Coinbase. And during the past 30 days, the cryptocurrency has skyrocketed by 117%.
STOCKS
Thrive Global

Tal Elyashiv of SPiCE VC: “Understand what drives crypto prices and your motivation to invest in cryptocurrencies”

Understand what drives crypto prices and your motivation to invest in cryptocurrencies. There are many purported experts in this domain. At a given time you can get completely opposing advice as to what is the right thing to do. Unlike in the securities industry and given the nature of crypto assets, there are no reputable ‘rating agencies’ to rely on.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bitcoin Cash#Cryptocurrency#Smart Contracts#Coinmarketcap#Mit#The Algorand Foundation#The Drone Racing League#Cnbc#Skybridge Capital#White House#Communications#Nft#Congress#Cryptoassets
Hickory Daily Record

Yes, the IRS can tax bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. What you need to know

El Salvador's adoption of bitcoin as legal tender may have been a watershed moment for cryptocurrencies. But in the United States, even though you can use crypto to buy and sell products or services, don't think for a minute that makes it just like cash — at least not if you want to avoid trouble with the IRS.
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Commodities & Future
AFP

US sanctions cryptocurrency exchange over ties to ransomware attacks

The United States imposed sanctions Tuesday on cryptocurrency exchange SUEX for its ties to ransomware attackers, as Washington seeks to crack down on digital crime. As a result of the sanctions, any assets of the platform under US jurisdiction are now blocked and Americans are barred from using SUEX. The United States in July offered $10 million rewards for information on online extortionists abroad as it stepped up efforts to halt a sharp rise in ransomware attacks. 
ECONOMY
Street.Com

China Faces 'Lehman Moment' With Evergrande Collapse, So What Are The Risks?

China Evergrande Group (EGRNF) shares slumped to a fresh 11-year low in Hong Kong trading Monday as the indebted property developer scrambles to find cash ahead of around $150 million in bond coupon payments due later this week. Monday's 10% slump extends the stock's six-month decline to around 85% as...
ECONOMY
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
264K+
Followers
33K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy