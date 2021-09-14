CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tualatin Police Log: Aug. 31-Sept. 6, 2021

By Tualatin Police Department
 9 days ago
This week's calls include: drugs in a bra, stolen materials, and an unsuccessful attempt to elude police.

Tuesday, Aug. 31

Officers took a report of menacing at Brandy Melville, 7233 S.W. Bridgeport Road. A subject was allegedly stalking employees at the store.

Officers arrested a 51-year-old woman on an outstanding felony warrant at REI, 7410 S.W. Bridgeport Road. She was also found to be concealing methamphetamine in her bra and purse.

Wednesday, Sept. 1

Officers took a report of a catalytic converter theft at a residence in the 18000 block of Southwest Boones Ferry Road.

Officers took a report of identity theft and fraudulent use of a credit card at Dick's Sports Goods, 17799 S.W. Lower Boones Ferry Road, following a purchase at the store.

Thursday, Sept. 2

Officers took a report of burglary II and aggravated theft at Falcon Shoring, 9995 S.W. Avery St. An unidentified man stole $25,000 worth of metal and tools from the business.

Officers took a report of identity theft from a man in the 5500 block of Southwest Natchez Street. A fraudulent unemployment claim was filed in his name.

Friday, Sept. 3

Officers responded to a disturbance at Tualatin Community Park on Southwest Tualatin Road. A 42-year-old man was arrested on an outstanding warrant unrelated to the incident.

Saturday, Sept. 4

Officers took a report of a theft at Chevron, 9770 S.W. Tualatin-Sherwood Road. A customer stole an employee's cell phone and fled the location on foot.

Officers arrested a 23-year-old man for DUII (alcohol) on Southwest 72nd Avenue near Pacific Highway following a traffic stop.

Officers arrested a 19-year-old man for DUII (alcohol) on Southwest Nyberg Street near Interstate 5 following a traffic stop.

Sunday, Sept. 5

Officers arrested a 60-year-old woman for hit-and-run, reckless driving and attempt to elude a police officer on Southwest Boones Ferry Road near Tualatin-Sherwood Road after she ran a red light and caused a crash. She fled the scene but was later located.

Officers took a report of criminal mischief at an auto repair shop in the 19000 block of Southwest Teton Avenue. An attempted catalytic converter theft occurred to a vehicle parked at the business.

Officers took a report of burglary and theft from a resident in the 20000 block of Southwest 86th Avenue. A woman stated unknown suspects have been entering her home and taking miscellaneous items.

Monday, Sept. 6

Officers arrested a 22-year-old man on Southwest Nyberg Street near Tualatin-Sherwood Road for criminal mischief II and interfering with a police officer.

Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty.

The Times

The Times

