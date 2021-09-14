Tigard Police Log: Aug. 30-Sept. 5, 2021

This week's calls include: an annoying customer, a dishonest shoplifter and an oddly timed gun inspection.

Monday, Aug. 30

Officers responded to a report of a burglary at a gas station in the 11000 block of Southwest Pacific Highway. The window of the front door was shattered, food items were strewn across the floor and the cash register was open and empty. A BMW parked on the property had also been ransacked.

Officers trespassed a woman from a business in the 12000 block of Southwest Pacific Highway after she flicked off the hat of an employee, tugged on his shirt and threatened him with mace. The employee did not want to press charges.

Officers took a report of a stolen vehicle from a parking lot in the 12000 block of Southwest 66th Avenue. The vehicle was found in Portland.

Officers took a report of a stolen vehicle in the 9500 block of Southwest Washington Square Road. The van had mechanical problems and was recovered nearby. The ignition had been tampered with and the stereo had been taken.

Officers took a report of a stolen vehicle in the 7800 block of Southwest Dartmouth Street that was last seen before the owner went shopping. A debit card left in the vehicle had been fraudulently used to charge approximately $300 in expenses. The vehicle was recovered in Portland.

Officers took a report of a catalytic converter theft in the 11000 block of Southwest 91st Avenue. Another catalytic converter was stolen in the 10000 block of Southwest Greenburg Road and the rear window of the vehicle was also broken out.

Tuesday, Aug. 31

Officers responded to a report of a burglary at a business. A door was pried open, and entry made at an establishment that was being remodeled. An area check and K-9 track was conducted, but the suspect was not located. It was unknown what was stolen.

Officers arrested a man on an outstanding felony warrant and for shoplifting at a store in the 9300 block of Southwest Washington Square Road after an employee caught him leaving without paying for over $200 in merchandise. The man initially provided a false name.

Officers responded to a report of suspicious activity involving two women who were sorting through merchandise with tags on them in the back of their vehicle in the 15000 block of Southwest Pacific Highway. When questioned, one of the women admitted to stealing some of the items. She was cited for shoplifting.

Wednesday, Sept. 1

Officers took a report of a car prowl in the 15000 block of Southwest Alderbrook Circle. A garage door opener and large bag of Traeger pellets were stolen from inside the vehicle. The window had been left open on the driver's side of the car.

Officers took a report from a man who sent $900 cash to an acquaintance on Instagram through a cryptocurrency ATM. The person who received the money then blocked him, and the bank won't refund his money.

Thursday, Sept. 2

A sergeant on routine patrol noticed a suspicious car in the 7400 block of Southwest Tech Center Drive. The driver and passenger were passed out inside. Both eventually woke up and the driver gave a fake name. Illegal drugs were found inside the car, including heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine and homemade oxycodone. In addition, the driver had an outstanding felony warrant. He was arrested on several charges and transported to jail.

Officers took a report from a man who came into the police station and said he found a body along the Fanno Creek Trail. He walked law enforcement to an embankment where the body of a man was located. The medical examiner responded. There were no obvious signs of foul play.

While on routine patrol, an officer viewed a motorist who was speeding and drifting in and out of the lane of travel. Following a traffic stop, the driver displayed signs of alcohol impairment. The man was arrested for DUII and reckless driving. More than three hours later his blood alcohol content was still nearly twice the legal limit.

Friday, Sept. 3

Officers responded to a two-vehicle traffic crash on Southwest Scholls Ferry Road near Nimbus Avenue. It was determined one motorist made a left-hand turn without having the right of way, causing the accident. Both drivers were injured and taken to a hospital.

Officers responded to a report of a man experiencing what was believed to be a mental health crisis near the transit center. He had his pants down and was yelling at people, accusing them of stealing his things. Following contact, he declined services and left the area.

Saturday, Sept. 4

Officers responded to a report from a motorist who said another driver pulled out a handgun and racked the slide while following him on Highway 217 near Southwest Scholls Ferry Road. The suspect was located at his home and admitted to checking his firearm while driving but denied any malicious intent. The investigation is ongoing.

Officers responded to a report from a man who said another unknown man pointed a gun at him and followed him around an apartment complex in the 7700 block of Southwest Bonita Road. Due to the nature of the call, law enforcement formed a team to respond. When the victim walked out to officers, the suspect appeared and reached for his hip. He complied with demands to put his hands in the air and was arrested. He was in possession of a loaded gun and was taken into custody for menacing and unlawful use of a weapon.

Officers responded to a head-on traffic crash on Southwest Beef Bend Road near Greenfield Drive. It appeared a driver had a medical emergency and crossed into oncoming traffic, causing the accident. In all, four people were taken to a hospital. The Washington County Crash Analysis Reconstruction Team (CART) was called to the scene to investigate.

Sunday, Sept. 5

Officers responded to a report of a burglary at a restaurant in the 13000 block of Southwest Pacific Highway. A window was smashed, and the office door kicked in. Surveillance video of the suspect is being reviewed. A window was also smashed out at a second restaurant in the same block, and a third restaurant about a block away. Nothing appeared to be taken.

Officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 11000 block of Southwest Greenburg Road. A man experiencing what was believed to be a mental health crisis was at his ex-girlfriend's house, refusing to leave. The Mental Health Response Team (MHRT) was called in and law enforcement left but returned when the man entered the garage. He was cited and officers helped the homeowners secure their property. The man eventually left.

Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty.

