CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tigard, OR

Tigard Police Log: Aug. 30-Sept. 5, 2021

By Tigard Police Department
The Times
The Times
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ibD64_0bvi4ZdT00 This week's calls include: an annoying customer, a dishonest shoplifter and an oddly timed gun inspection.

Monday, Aug. 30

Officers responded to a report of a burglary at a gas station in the 11000 block of Southwest Pacific Highway. The window of the front door was shattered, food items were strewn across the floor and the cash register was open and empty. A BMW parked on the property had also been ransacked.

Officers trespassed a woman from a business in the 12000 block of Southwest Pacific Highway after she flicked off the hat of an employee, tugged on his shirt and threatened him with mace. The employee did not want to press charges.

Officers took a report of a stolen vehicle from a parking lot in the 12000 block of Southwest 66th Avenue. The vehicle was found in Portland.

Officers took a report of a stolen vehicle in the 9500 block of Southwest Washington Square Road. The van had mechanical problems and was recovered nearby. The ignition had been tampered with and the stereo had been taken.

Officers took a report of a stolen vehicle in the 7800 block of Southwest Dartmouth Street that was last seen before the owner went shopping. A debit card left in the vehicle had been fraudulently used to charge approximately $300 in expenses. The vehicle was recovered in Portland.

Officers took a report of a catalytic converter theft in the 11000 block of Southwest 91st Avenue. Another catalytic converter was stolen in the 10000 block of Southwest Greenburg Road and the rear window of the vehicle was also broken out.

Tuesday, Aug. 31

Officers responded to a report of a burglary at a business. A door was pried open, and entry made at an establishment that was being remodeled. An area check and K-9 track was conducted, but the suspect was not located. It was unknown what was stolen.

Officers arrested a man on an outstanding felony warrant and for shoplifting at a store in the 9300 block of Southwest Washington Square Road after an employee caught him leaving without paying for over $200 in merchandise. The man initially provided a false name.

Officers responded to a report of suspicious activity involving two women who were sorting through merchandise with tags on them in the back of their vehicle in the 15000 block of Southwest Pacific Highway. When questioned, one of the women admitted to stealing some of the items. She was cited for shoplifting.

Wednesday, Sept. 1

Officers took a report of a car prowl in the 15000 block of Southwest Alderbrook Circle. A garage door opener and large bag of Traeger pellets were stolen from inside the vehicle. The window had been left open on the driver's side of the car.

Officers took a report from a man who sent $900 cash to an acquaintance on Instagram through a cryptocurrency ATM. The person who received the money then blocked him, and the bank won't refund his money.

Thursday, Sept. 2

A sergeant on routine patrol noticed a suspicious car in the 7400 block of Southwest Tech Center Drive. The driver and passenger were passed out inside. Both eventually woke up and the driver gave a fake name. Illegal drugs were found inside the car, including heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine and homemade oxycodone. In addition, the driver had an outstanding felony warrant. He was arrested on several charges and transported to jail.

Officers took a report from a man who came into the police station and said he found a body along the Fanno Creek Trail. He walked law enforcement to an embankment where the body of a man was located. The medical examiner responded. There were no obvious signs of foul play.

While on routine patrol, an officer viewed a motorist who was speeding and drifting in and out of the lane of travel. Following a traffic stop, the driver displayed signs of alcohol impairment. The man was arrested for DUII and reckless driving. More than three hours later his blood alcohol content was still nearly twice the legal limit.

Friday, Sept. 3

Officers responded to a two-vehicle traffic crash on Southwest Scholls Ferry Road near Nimbus Avenue. It was determined one motorist made a left-hand turn without having the right of way, causing the accident. Both drivers were injured and taken to a hospital.

Officers responded to a report of a man experiencing what was believed to be a mental health crisis near the transit center. He had his pants down and was yelling at people, accusing them of stealing his things. Following contact, he declined services and left the area.

Saturday, Sept. 4

Officers responded to a report from a motorist who said another driver pulled out a handgun and racked the slide while following him on Highway 217 near Southwest Scholls Ferry Road. The suspect was located at his home and admitted to checking his firearm while driving but denied any malicious intent. The investigation is ongoing.

Officers responded to a report from a man who said another unknown man pointed a gun at him and followed him around an apartment complex in the 7700 block of Southwest Bonita Road. Due to the nature of the call, law enforcement formed a team to respond. When the victim walked out to officers, the suspect appeared and reached for his hip. He complied with demands to put his hands in the air and was arrested. He was in possession of a loaded gun and was taken into custody for menacing and unlawful use of a weapon.

Officers responded to a head-on traffic crash on Southwest Beef Bend Road near Greenfield Drive. It appeared a driver had a medical emergency and crossed into oncoming traffic, causing the accident. In all, four people were taken to a hospital. The Washington County Crash Analysis Reconstruction Team (CART) was called to the scene to investigate.

Sunday, Sept. 5

Officers responded to a report of a burglary at a restaurant in the 13000 block of Southwest Pacific Highway. A window was smashed, and the office door kicked in. Surveillance video of the suspect is being reviewed. A window was also smashed out at a second restaurant in the same block, and a third restaurant about a block away. Nothing appeared to be taken.

Officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 11000 block of Southwest Greenburg Road. A man experiencing what was believed to be a mental health crisis was at his ex-girlfriend's house, refusing to leave. The Mental Health Response Team (MHRT) was called in and law enforcement left but returned when the man entered the garage. He was cited and officers helped the homeowners secure their property. The man eventually left.

Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Portland Tribune

Beaverton cop appointed to Gladstone School Board

Gladstone resident Jeremy Shaw sworn in to district representative role on Sept. 8. Beaverton Police Officer and Gladstone parent Jeremy Shaw has been selected as the newest member of the Gladstone School Board. Shaw fills a position vacated by former board member Greg Lind, who resigned the day after he...
The Times

Tigard assesses homeless issue firsthand

Police look at the entire city, making observations and reporting them back to the Tigard City Council.On the heels of the formation of a newly formed task force to look at homelessness issues in Tigard, a recent assessment by police shows that providing basic needs — access to electricity and bathrooms — may help reduce litter and address other immediate needs as well. In August, the Tigard City Council approved the formation of a Community Homelessness Assessment & Response Team (also known as CHART) to look at long term issues related to homeless individuals in the city. A D...
The Times

Tigard to launch internal investigation in shooting death

Police will convene a 5-member board to look into shooting death of Jacob Ryan Macduff After the Oregon Department of Justice announced there won't be criminal charges against a former Tigard police officer who shot and killed a man while answering a domestic call on Jan. 6, the Tigard Police Department will launch its own internal review of the case. While the Jan. 6 shooting marked the first time a Tigard police officer has shot and killed someone in the line of duty, an internal review is routine policy for the Tigard Police Department for every use-of-force incident, police officials...
The Times

No indictment for former Tigard officer who killed Jacob Macduff

A grand jury declined to indict Gabriel Maldonado, who shot and killed Macduff on Jan. 6.The Oregon Department of Justice announced Thursday, Sept. 16, that its investigation into a deadly Tigard police shooting has concluded. A grand jury declined to indict former Tigard police officer Gabriel Maldonado for shooting and killing Jacob Macduff on Jan. 6. "This was a very tragic situation resulting in the death by a police officer of an allegedly mentally unwell person," state Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum said. "However, I am satisfied with the Washington County grand jury's conclusion that there is insufficient evidence to warrant...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
Tigard, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Tigard, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
The Times

Tualatin Police Log: Aug. 24-30, 2021

This week's calls include: unmasked and highly caffeinated, a water bottle assault, and a lot of stolen cash at Motel 6.Tuesday, Aug. 24 Officers took a report of found property in the 8600 block of Southwest Sagert Street. A resident turned in a bag containing needles and drug paraphernalia. Officers took a report of bicycle theft at the River Ridge Apartments, 17865 S.W. Pacific Hwy. The bike was unlocked and stolen overnight. Wednesday, Aug. 25 Officers responded to a report of a theft at Best Buy, 7041 S.W. Nyberg St. A subject struggled with...
The Times

Sherwood man dies in rollover crash

Alexander Haluk, 26, was ejected from a vehicle traveling along Interstate 5 Sunday near Eugene.A Sherwood man died Sunday morning, Sept. 5, and two people were seriously injured in a single-vehicle rollover south of the Coburg interchange on Interstate 5. Oregon State Police reported that the incident occurred at 8:15 a.m. when Kristan Birni, 26, of Portland, apparently fell asleep and her southbound Toyota Tacoma veered onto the shoulder of Interstate 5, where it struck a sign. The vehicle then rolled several times before coming to rest in the southbound lane. Police said the rear-seat passenger of the Tacoma, Alexander Haluk, 26, of Sherwood, was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Both Birni and her front-seat passenger, Patrick Dorme, 33, of Portland, were wearing seat belts and suffered serious injuries. They were taken to Springfield's Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend. Oregon State Police stated that toxicology tests at the hospital and in-person observations determined that impairment wasn't a contributing factor in the crash. {loadposition sub-article-01}
The Times

Body found along Tigard's Fanno Creek

Police and medical examiner are investigating body found off of Burham Street in downtown TigardTigard police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found along the Fanno Creek Trail Thursday evening. Police report that a man walked into the lobby of the Tigard Police Station at 7:12 p.m. to report having discovered a body along a creek embankment behind the area of the 8900 block of Southwest Burnham Street in downtown Tigard, according to a news release from the Tigard Police Department. The medical examiner responded to the scene and is in the process of investigating the man's death. Tigard police detectives are investigating the man's death as well. Police report that there are no signs of foul play or obvious signs of injury on the deceased man. No other information was immediately available. {loadposition sub-article-01}
The Times

Portland hospitals bring in temporary morgue trucks

Two hospitals will use refrigeration trucks to keep COVID-19 fatalities as hospital morgues fill up.As emergency rooms around Oregon fill up with COVID-19 patients, two hospitals in the Portland region announced the addition of temporary morgue trucks. Providence Portland and Providence St. Vincent both announced Friday, Sept. 3, that they will rely on "fatality management trucks" to store bodies. "Hospital morgues hold fewer than 10 deceased people, and funeral homes are having difficulty keeping up," Providence announced in a press release. Each temporary morgue truck will be blessed by Providence spiritual care chaplains, the organization noted. A D V E...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shoplifting#Police Sergeant#Illegal Drugs#Heroin#Tigard Police#Instagram#Duii
The Times

FBI honors Tigard police chief's strategic planning

Chief Kathy McAlpine is given an FBI coin as an award for the department's achievementTigard Police Chief Kathy McAlpine was recently honored by the FBI for her performance in strategic planning for the department she has headed for the last four years. Last year, McAlpine was selected last year by the Oregon FBI field office to attend the agency's two-week FBI LEEDS (an acronym for Law Enforcement Executive Directors Session). However, the session was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, held instead this year in in both Virginia and Florida. It attracted 43 police chiefs and county sheriffs throughout the...
The Times

The Times

Tigard, OR
47
Followers
621
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

The Times’ local coverage includes news, entertainment, opinions, sports, classifieds and more. It is viewed by more than 25,000 readers on a weekly basis.​

 http://www.tigardtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy