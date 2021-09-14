CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's what's new in Samsung's Android 12 and One UI 4 beta, hitting US S21 phones now

Cover picture for the articleIf you're rocking a Galaxy S21, S21+, or S21 Ultra, and you want to check out the latest software goodies that Samsung is brewing up, you'll want to get involved with the One UI beta program. Version 4.0 is out to beta testers in the program today, and it has quite a few new changes. Chief among them, at least for owners in the United States, is support for eSIM cards*. The feature was available previously in other countries and territories (as well as for the T-Mobile Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra).

