Johnson brought in five of 10 targets for 36 yards and a touchdown in the Steelers' 23-16 win over the Bills on Sunday. None of the Steelers' receivers posted what could be rightfully termed fantasy-friendly efforts against a stingy Bills secondary, but Johnson arguably came the closest thanks to his highlight-reel juggling touchdown catch early in the fourth quarter to give the Steelers a lead they wouldn't relinquish. Despite leaving the game briefly in the first half due to what appeared to be a lower-body injury, Johnson unsurprisingly paced the team in receptions and targets as well -- a distinction he also often enjoyed last season. The third-year speedster will look to build on his serviceable start to the season in a favorable Week 2 home battle against the Raiders.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO