Kelly Clarkson brings kids River, 7, & Remington, 5, to show premiere in rare appearance & cute son cracks up audience

By Kylie Parham
The US Sun
The US Sun
 7 days ago

KELLY Clarkson's son Remington announced a shocking realization after he and his sister River made a rare show appearance during the season premiere.

The Kelly Clarkson show host divorced her husband Brandon Blackstock in June of 2020, as she felt he was "using her for her money."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IA3te_0bvi3BWE00
Kelly's kids and Chris Martin joined her on stage Credit: The Kelly Clarkson Show
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZzDWE_0bvi3BWE00
Remington announced that he needed to use 'the bathroom' while on camera Credit: The Kelly Clarkson Show

Kelly, 39, brought her two kids River, seven, and Remington, five, to the stage during her season three premiere on Monday.

The singer was joined by Coldplay lead Chris Martin, to whom she confessed her daughter's favorite song was the band's hit track Yellow.

The American Idol alum brought her two tiny tots out on the stage so they could sing the favorite song as a group.

However, halfway through their performance, Kelly's youngest Remington yelled out: "I need to go to the bathroom!" as the crowd erupted in laughter.

Chris then gave the little boy a high five and said: "Yeah man, you go to the bathroom! You go," adding fuel to the hilarious moment.

BREAKING POINT

The Kelly Clarkson show's season three premiere followed the news that her ex Brandon had been "using her for her money and lifestyle" which led to distrust in their relationship.

In the year since their split, Kelly has been open about the downfall of their marriage, and how hard it has been on their two kids.

A source recently told Us Weekly that it boiled down to the loss of trust in their relationship.

“She could no longer trust Brandon, and she felt that Brandon was just using her for her money and lifestyle," the insider revealed.

“She had tremendous resentment toward him. She just wasn’t willing to look the other way anymore.”

The source continued: “The marriage was really, really awful at the end. She had a lot of questions that he just couldn’t answer.

“She hasn’t and won’t ever look back. Kelly has no regrets about filing for divorce.

“She only stuck it out for as long as she did for her kids," they claimed.

KELLY'S SUPPORT

As their divorce proceedings continue, Kelly has been ordered to pay her ex $150,000 per month in spousal support, along with around $45,000 a month for child support.

However, the music manager will be paying for the upkeep of their sprawling Montana ranch, which costs around $81,000 a month to run.

Despite previously asking the court to terminate his ability to seek spousal support, The Voice star, who makes an impressive monthly income of more than $1.5million, will be helping her ex who earns around $10,000 a month.

In new court documents discovered by The Sun, Brandon has given up on showbiz life since their split and now operates as a full-time rancher.

According to a previous insider, Kelly dealt with a lot of "pain" due to her marriage, and "their relationship had been on the rocks for a long time."

Brandon was also "extremely jealous" of all of his wife's success, they added, saying: "Kelly doesn’t take credit for her success but shares it with the team she works with. It’s just who she is.”

Kelly's confidant expressed that the artist can "finally enjoy her success without feeling ashamed."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07qwYQ_0bvi3BWE00
The crowd burst into laughter over the hilarious moment Credit: The Kelly Clarkson Show
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FyrA4_0bvi3BWE00
Kelly shares her two kids with Brandon Blackstock Credit: The Kelly Clarkson Show
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aJJpH_0bvi3BWE00
The ex-couple have been battling over finances in their messy divorce Credit: Getty

