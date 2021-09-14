CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broncos jump three spots in NFL power rankings entering Week 2

By Jon Heath
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
Following a 27-13 season-opening win over the New York Giants, the Denver Broncos rose up to No. 15 overall in Nate Davis’ latest NFL power rankings for USA TODAY Sports. That’s up three spots from Denver’s No. 18 ranking last week.

Here is Davis’ commentary with the Broncos’ ranking:

Their .683 winning percentage in Week 1 is the NFL’s best since the 1970 merger, but it hasn’t helped them finish a season above .500 since 2016. But this team looks dangerous (and classy, coach Vic Fangio wearing an FDNY hat on the sideline Sunday).

Denver is ranked third in the AFC West. Elsewhere in the division, the Kansas City Chiefs are ranked No. 2, the Los Angeles Chargers are ranked No. 13 and the Las Vegas Raiders are ranked No. 16.

The Jacksonville Jaguars, who the Broncos will face on the road this week, are ranked No. 32 (last).

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers — the defending Super Bowl champs — are ranked No. 1 on the list. To view the complete NFL power rankings entering Week 2, visit USATODAY.com.

Gallery: 18 photos from Broncos' win over Giants

