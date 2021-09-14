Sound Off Hot Corner: COVID
This is in response to calls and letters about the Chronicle’s lack of reporting on COVID. The state of Florida stopped posting daily reports on local and county data on June 3. The Chronicle dutifully reported those numbers on the front page, top of the fold, through June 2. In an Aug. 13 online article by the Tallahassee Democrat, I quote: “Even when the delta variant fueled a new COVID-19 surge, placing Florida at the epicenter of the pandemic by mid-July, the governor’s office remained steadfast, saying, ‘No daily reports.’”www.chronicleonline.com
