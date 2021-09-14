CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stimulus checks AND child tax credits are being sent out to millions of California residents this week

MILLIONS of California residents are set to receive a new batch of stimulus checks and child tax credits this week.

The double cash injection comes via two separate programs benefiting those living in the Golden State.

A third child tax credit check will be sent out to eligible families on September 15.

Two days later California will send out an additional stimulus check, worth up to $1,100.

So far, more than half a million have received two state stimulus payments of $600.

In order to qualify for the second Golden State Stimulus, you must file your 2020 taxes by October 15, 2021, and have been a California resident for more than half of the 2020 tax year as well as on the date the payment is issued.

You must also have a California Adjusted Gross Income of $1 to $75,000 for the 2020 tax year or wages of $0 to $75,000 for the 2020 tax year.

Americans will start receiving the third monthly payment of the enhanced child tax credit from Wednesday.

Parents of about 60 million children will receive direct deposit payments on September 15, while some will receive their checks through the post a few days later.

They will receive $300 for each child aged five or under, and $250 for children between six and 17 years old.

The maximum credit is available to taxpayers with a modified adjusted gross income (AGI) of $75,000 or less for singles, $112,500 or less for heads of household, and $150,000 or less for married couples filing a joint return and qualified widows and widowers.

If your income is above this, the extra credit you receive per child is reduced by $50 for every $1,000 in modified AGI.

In total, up to $1,800 per child will have been sent by the end of the year and the remaining amount can be claimed when tax returns are filed in 2022.

While the scheme is set to end next year, Democratic lawmakers are pressuring President Joe Biden to extend the program until at least 2025.

A third child tax credit check will be sent out to eligible families on September 15 Credit: Getty

