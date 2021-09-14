Carroll County Public Health Schedules Vaccine Clinic For Wednesday And Receives Shipment Of COVID Self Tests
Carroll County Public Health has scheduled another vaccination clinic for Wednesday, Sept. 15. They will administer Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at their office, now on the second floor at St. Anthony Regional Hospital, across from the cafeteria. Masks are required. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are preferred and can be made by calling 712-794-5408. The department has also announced the receipt of COVID-19 self-test kits and those can be requested by calling the same number.www.1380kcim.com
