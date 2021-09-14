CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Carroll County, IA

Carroll County Public Health Schedules Vaccine Clinic For Wednesday And Receives Shipment Of COVID Self Tests

By Chantelle Grove
1380kcim.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarroll County Public Health has scheduled another vaccination clinic for Wednesday, Sept. 15. They will administer Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at their office, now on the second floor at St. Anthony Regional Hospital, across from the cafeteria. Masks are required. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are preferred and can be made by calling 712-794-5408. The department has also announced the receipt of COVID-19 self-test kits and those can be requested by calling the same number.

www.1380kcim.com

Comments / 0

Related
1buv.com

Actor Willie Garson Dies At 57 : NPR

LOS ANGELES — Willie Garson, who played Stanford Blatch, Carrie Bradshaw’s friend on TV’s “Sex and the City” and its movie sequels, has died, his son announced Tuesday. He was 57. “I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I’m so glad you got to share all your...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Coronavirus
County
Carroll County, IA
Local
Iowa COVID-19 Vaccines
Carroll County, IA
Health
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Vaccines
Local
Iowa Health
Carroll County, IA
Government
The Hill

DOJ sues to block JetBlue-American Airlines partnership

The Justice Department on Tuesday filed a lawsuit to block an alliance between American Airlines and JetBlue, criticizing it as a “de facto merger” that reduces competition. The antitrust lawsuit seeks to undo the airlines’ partnership to share flights at New York and Boston airports and allow customers to book...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Shipment

Comments / 0

Community Policy