No. 4 Oregon linebacker Justin Flowe will likely miss the rest of the regular season with a lower body injury, according to The Athletic's Bruce Feldman. Flowe, the No. 6 recruit in the class of 2020, stepped into a starting role for Oregon in 2021 and excelled in his lone performance. The Chino, California, product recorded 14 tackles, a tackle for loss and a forced fumble in a 31-24 Week 1 win over Fresno State. However, Flowe was ruled out of Oregon's 35-28 upset over No. 9 Ohio State with the injury.

OREGON STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO