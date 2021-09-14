CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Republicans warn of health care workers submitting ‘mass resignation letters’ over vaccines

By Chris Horvatits
NEWS10 ABC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Republicans in the New York State Senate are warning that vaccine requirements for health care workers could drive many of them to quit rather than get the shot. By September 27, with limited exceptions, all staff at New York’s hospitals and nursing homes must receive at least their first COVID vaccine dose. The deadline is October 7 for other health care workers.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Healthcare Workers#Cdc#The New York State Senate#Covid#New York State Health#Northgate#Medicare#Medicaid#Ellicott Center#Centers Health Care#The Department#New Yorkers#Ecmc

