Republicans warn of health care workers submitting ‘mass resignation letters’ over vaccines
ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Republicans in the New York State Senate are warning that vaccine requirements for health care workers could drive many of them to quit rather than get the shot. By September 27, with limited exceptions, all staff at New York’s hospitals and nursing homes must receive at least their first COVID vaccine dose. The deadline is October 7 for other health care workers.www.news10.com
