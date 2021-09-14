The New Big 12 Should Be Just Fine in Men’s Basketball

Conference realignment moves are coming in fast and furious. Less than six weeks after Texas and Oklahoma sent shockwaves through college sports by jumping to the SEC, the Big 12 has responded with expansion of its own, adding BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF to its ranks. And while these additions were made primarily with football (specifically the value of their football television rights) in mind, it’s hard to imagine things working out better from a men’s basketball standpoint for the Big 12, which has consistently been the sport’s best conference since the last round of realignment.