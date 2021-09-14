CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshfield, WI

Reminder to Mow Grass Back Into Yard, Not Road

By News Desk
onfocus.news
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – As winter approaches, we are reminded that icy roadways are on the horizon. However, that’s not the only way roadways get slippery. A commonly overlooked reason for motorcycle accidents is grass clippings that are spread on roadways. When people who mow property close to a roadway...

www.onfocus.news

Comments / 0

 

