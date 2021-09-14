A high speed crash killed two people in Palmdale (Palmdale, CA)
On early Sunday morning, a high speed crash claimed the lives of two people in Palmdale.
As per the initial information, the fatal car accident took place at the intersection of Division Street and Avenue Q at around 2:45 a.m. The preliminary reports showed that a woman was driving a gray 2006 Saturn Ion at a high rate of speed while going westbound on Avenue Q.
