Palmdale, CA

A high speed crash killed two people in Palmdale (Palmdale, CA)

 7 days ago

On early Sunday morning, a high speed crash claimed the lives of two people in Palmdale.

As per the initial information, the fatal car accident took place at the intersection of Division Street and Avenue Q at around 2:45 a.m. The preliminary reports showed that a woman was driving a gray 2006 Saturn Ion at a high rate of speed while going westbound on Avenue Q.

September 14, 2021

