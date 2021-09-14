CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stevens Point, WI

UW-Stevens Point ranked among top Midwest public universities

spmetrowire.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point is again ranked among the best public universities in the Midwest, according to U.S. News and World Report. The magazine’s 2022 rankings place UW-Stevens Point as 14th among regional public universities in the 12 states in its Midwest region. The university was recognized for its solid reputation among peer institutions, retention of first-year students, and low student-to-faculty ratio.

spmetrowire.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
1buv.com

Actor Willie Garson Dies At 57 : NPR

LOS ANGELES — Willie Garson, who played Stanford Blatch, Carrie Bradshaw’s friend on TV’s “Sex and the City” and its movie sequels, has died, his son announced Tuesday. He was 57. “I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I’m so glad you got to share all your...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Education
Stevens Point, WI
Education
City
Stevens Point, WI
The Hill

DOJ sues to block JetBlue-American Airlines partnership

The Justice Department on Tuesday filed a lawsuit to block an alliance between American Airlines and JetBlue, criticizing it as a “de facto merger” that reduces competition. The antitrust lawsuit seeks to undo the airlines’ partnership to share flights at New York and Boston airports and allow customers to book...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Gibson

Comments / 0

Community Policy