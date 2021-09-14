UW-Stevens Point ranked among top Midwest public universities
The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point is again ranked among the best public universities in the Midwest, according to U.S. News and World Report. The magazine’s 2022 rankings place UW-Stevens Point as 14th among regional public universities in the 12 states in its Midwest region. The university was recognized for its solid reputation among peer institutions, retention of first-year students, and low student-to-faculty ratio.spmetrowire.com
