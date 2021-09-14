CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Chase Center Will Require Vaccination Proof To Attend Warriors Games And Concerts

By Jamie Ferrell
Secret SF
Secret SF
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QcyY9_0bvhxWqh00

A negative Covid test won’t be enough to get into any Chase Center events.

Chase Center announced Monday that all guests of concerts, events, or Golden State Warriors games must provide proof of full vaccination with ID in order to enter the venue. All those eligible for the vaccine; that is, visitors 12 and older; will be required to do so.


The announcement comes as a result of the SF Department of Public Health’s mandate that all large events of 1,000 people or more must present proof of vaccination upon entry. Chase Center’s capacity is about 18,000, so they will easily surpass that number even without a full house.

Guests may provide proof of vaccination along with a government-issued ID . Proof of vaccination may be:

  • CLEAR Health Pass (preferred)
  • Physical Covid vaccination record card
  • Physical or digital photo of Covid vaccination record card
  • Documentation of vaccination from a healthcare provider
  • QR code that works with SMART Card Reader to display patient’s vaccine information.

Children 12 and under may provide a negative Covid test taken within 72 hours of the event start time. Learn more about the vaccination proof requirements for international guests and more here .

San Francisco recently opened four new vaccination sites at SFUSD schools. They are Malcolm X Academy School in the Bayview; Balboa High School in the Excelsior; McCoppin Elementary School in the Inner Richmond; and Sunset Elementary School in the Outer Sunset.

The Pfizer vaccine was recently approved by the FDA. If you were waiting for FDA approval to get the shot, now’s the time to make your appointment! As the Delta variant surges through the Bay Area, this is your best bet for protecting yourself.

Eligible San Franciscans can visit SF.gov/getvaccinated for information about the City’s vaccine rollout and appointment links.

Featured image: Photo by Kyle Fritz on Unsplash

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland Scene

Rock Hall Now Requiring Proof of Vaccination or Negative Covid Test for 2021 Induction Ceremony and Concert

At the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse to include a requirement that attendees present proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test. "This decision is a result of the surge in COVID-19 cases as the Delta variant spreads and the level of community transmission remains high in Cuyahoga County, Ohio, where the event will take place," the Rock Hall's site now says. "The vaccination policy is being implemented as an open-ended one, with any changes or reversals informed by updates relating to transmission rates, variant developments, and local and federal regulations."
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#San Francisco#Covid#Golden State Warriors#Chasecenter#Chase Center#Sfusd#Malcolm X Academy School#Balboa High School#Sunset Elementary School#Pfizer
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LA County expected to require proof of vaccination or negative test for Rams games

Fans attending Rams games beginning on Oct. 7 will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to get into SoFi Stadium. This is due to a local health order that’s expected to be issued by Los Angeles County this week requiring people to show proof of vaccination to get into indoor bars, wineries, breweries, nightclubs and lounges.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
wccbcharlotte.com

Charlotte Symphony To Require Proof Of Vaccination Or Negative COVID-19 Test To Attend Indoor Performances

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Symphony at the Blumenthal Performing Arts Center announced Friday that individuals attending performances will be required to provide proof of vaccination and matching valid photo identification. According to a news release, the requirement will be needed at every performance and the final dose of the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Sports
New York Post

Moderna announces single-dose booster shot for COVID-19 and flu

Moderna said Thursday it’s developing a booster shot that protects against COVID-19 and the seasonal flu in a single dose. “Our number one priority as a company right now is to bring to market a Pan-respiratory annual booster vaccine, which we plan to always customize and upgrade,” Chief Executive Officer Stéphane Bancel told investors, according to Reuters.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

If You're Vaccinated, This Is How Likely You Are to Get COVID, New Data Shows

By now, you've probably heard of someone who has gotten COVID despite being fully vaccinated. From the beginning, experts warned that breakthrough infections were to be expected. Nevertheless, it may feel like they're happening more often than you had hoped. As the more transmissible Delta variant began circulating, breakthrough cases have indeed become more likely, but experts are now reassuring vaccinated people that these cases are still not that common. Now, The New York Times has used data from multiple sources to estimate the actual chances of a vaccinated person getting COVID in the U.S.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Denver

Colorado Expert Discusses Studies On Whether COVID Infection Is Enough For Future Prevention

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) – “Mostly more of comfort,” Roy Trujillo said as he showed up at a Stride Community Health vaccination site for a booster COVID shot. The vaccine has worked for him. He got it about four months after getting a case of COVID-19 last year. “My wife got it, too, and two of my granddaughters,” he said. Fortunately his case was mild. Roy, a retiree at 66, is one of millions now living life after infection with SARS-Co-V2. “You’re going to develop an immune response to that infection and that’s going to give you a boost in immunity,” explained...
COLORADO STATE
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

METALLICA To Play Intimate Show In San Francisco Tonight; Proof Of Vaccination Required To Attend

METALLICA will play a special intimate concert tonight (Thursday, September 16) at the 500-capacity The Independent in downtown San Francisco. The heavy metal giants, who are celebrating the 30th anniversary of their mega-selling self-titled album, shared the news of the last-minute gig via social media earlier today. They wrote: "Hey! Gonna let you in on a little secret .. We're playing tonight at The Independent in downtown SF. Grab a $20 bill and get your ass to the box office right now! Proof of vaxx is required to get a wristband and it's gonna sell out fast. One ticket per person, cash only!"
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Boston

Women said the COVID vaccine affected their periods. Now more than $1.6 million will go into researching it.

"Nobody expected it to affect the menstrual system, because the information wasn't being collected in the early vaccine studies." Shana Clauson was in line to get her first dose of the Moderna shot in March when she saw menstruators on social media discussing how their periods had been altered – earlier, heavier and more painful than usual – after they got their coronavirus vaccinations.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Secret SF

Secret SF

San Francisco, CA
198
Followers
177
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

Secret San Francisco tracks down the best things to do in the city, from quirky restaurants and hidden bars to the best exhibitions, shows and nightlife in the Bay Area.

 https://secretsanfrancisco.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy