Chase Center Will Require Vaccination Proof To Attend Warriors Games And Concerts

A negative Covid test won’t be enough to get into any Chase Center events.

Chase Center announced Monday that all guests of concerts, events, or Golden State Warriors games must provide proof of full vaccination with ID in order to enter the venue. All those eligible for the vaccine; that is, visitors 12 and older; will be required to do so.



The announcement comes as a result of the SF Department of Public Health’s mandate that all large events of 1,000 people or more must present proof of vaccination upon entry. Chase Center’s capacity is about 18,000, so they will easily surpass that number even without a full house.

Guests may provide proof of vaccination along with a government-issued ID . Proof of vaccination may be:

CLEAR Health Pass (preferred)

Physical Covid vaccination record card

Physical or digital photo of Covid vaccination record card

Documentation of vaccination from a healthcare provider

QR code that works with SMART Card Reader to display patient’s vaccine information.

Children 12 and under may provide a negative Covid test taken within 72 hours of the event start time. Learn more about the vaccination proof requirements for international guests and more here .

San Francisco recently opened four new vaccination sites at SFUSD schools. They are Malcolm X Academy School in the Bayview; Balboa High School in the Excelsior; McCoppin Elementary School in the Inner Richmond; and Sunset Elementary School in the Outer Sunset.

The Pfizer vaccine was recently approved by the FDA. If you were waiting for FDA approval to get the shot, now’s the time to make your appointment! As the Delta variant surges through the Bay Area, this is your best bet for protecting yourself.

Eligible San Franciscans can visit SF.gov/getvaccinated for information about the City’s vaccine rollout and appointment links.

