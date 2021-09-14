Headed to the polls? Here's what you need to know about the preliminary elections today
On this bright and warm September day, Somerville residents are heading to the polls to vote in the city's preliminary elections. Mayoral candidates Will Mbah, Katjana Ballantyne, Mary Cassesso and Billy Tauro are on the ballot across the city, as well as candidates for city council in Ward 5: Tessa Bridge, Todd Easton and Beatriz Gomez-Mouakad, and Ward 7 candidates for city council: Judy Pineda-Neufeld, Alex Anderson, Maria Koutsoubaris, and Becca Miller. Today's elections will narrow the field for the city wide elections in November.www.wickedlocal.com
