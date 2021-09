The body found in Grand Teton National Park on Sunday has been identified as Gabby Petito, the New York woman who vanished during a cross-country road trip with her fiancé. On Tuesday, authorities announced that the body found in Grand Teton National Park over the weekend has been positively identified as 22-year-old Gabby Petito, who was last heard from in late August during a cross-country road trip with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie.

