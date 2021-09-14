Theatrical Outfit Reimagines Homer’s Classical Greek Tragedy In Their New Play, ‘An Illiad’
In an epic illustration of the old observation that “history repeats itself,” Homer’s “Iliad” will receive a vivid reimagining by Theatrical Outfit starting this week. Their new play, “An Iliad,” brings the Classical Greek tragedy to life in a time-traveling narrative created by Lisa Peterson and Denis O’Hare. The play’s director, as well as the artistic director of Theatrical Outfit, Matt Torney, joined “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes along with lead actor Lee Osorio to talk about the production and what it has to say about modern times.www.wabe.org
Comments / 0