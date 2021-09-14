Theatrical Outfit Reimagines Homer’s Classical Greek Tragedy In Their New Play, ‘An Illiad’

Audiences have one more week to be in “the room where it happens” at the Fox Theatre. After a 17 month delay, The Hamilton National touring cast is performing Lin Manuel-Miranda’s Pulitzer Prize-winning musical through September 26. The cast was supposed to take the stage in March of 2020, but the show was postponed due to the pandemic. Over the last year, excitement has grown due to the release of a filmed stage production starring the original cast of “Hamilton” available on Disney+. “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes spoke with Jared Dixon, who portrays Aaron Burr, along with ensemble member and Atlanta native Quiantae Thomas about this award-winning show.

