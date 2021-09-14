CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theatrical Outfit Reimagines Homer’s Classical Greek Tragedy In Their New Play, ‘An Illiad’

By Adron McCann
 8 days ago
In an epic illustration of the old observation that “history repeats itself,” Homer’s “Iliad” will receive a vivid reimagining by Theatrical Outfit starting this week. Their new play, “An Iliad,” brings the Classical Greek tragedy to life in a time-traveling narrative created by Lisa Peterson and Denis O’Hare. The play’s director, as well as the artistic director of Theatrical Outfit, Matt Torney, joined “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes along with lead actor Lee Osorio to talk about the production and what it has to say about modern times.

Related
Cast Members From ‘Hamilton’ Discuss The Impact Of The Musical

Audiences have one more week to be in “the room where it happens” at the Fox Theatre. After a 17 month delay, The Hamilton National touring cast is performing Lin Manuel-Miranda’s Pulitzer Prize-winning musical through September 26. The cast was supposed to take the stage in March of 2020, but the show was postponed due to the pandemic. Over the last year, excitement has grown due to the release of a filmed stage production starring the original cast of “Hamilton” available on Disney+. “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes spoke with Jared Dixon, who portrays Aaron Burr, along with ensemble member and Atlanta native Quiantae Thomas about this award-winning show.
The Computer Museum Of America Offers History, Art And A Bit Of Nostalgia

The Computer Museum of America recently reopened after a pandemic hiatus, showcases technology of our past, present and near future. It’s part history museum, part art exhibition, and part tech convention, with a healthy dose of nostalgia for computer lovers. Rena Youngblood, the museum’s executive director, recently brought City Lights...
Conrad Tao’s Newest Composition Inspires Focus In The Chaos Of The Pandemic

Two of today’s foremost contemporary classical musicians take the stage this weekend at Symphony Hall, with the world premiere performance of the new violin concerto composed by Conrad Tao. The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra will perform his composition which he simply calls “Violin Concerto,” with lead violinist Stephan Jackiw under Conductor Robert Spano. Tao and Jackiw joined “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes to talk about the music and their years-long history of enthusiastic collaborations.
Atlanta Artist Julie Torres Has Screen-Print Portrait Of RBG Acquired By The MET

One of the grandest possible aspirations for an artist became real for Atlanta artist Julie Torres whose work was acquired by the New York Metropolitan Museum of Art, which is among the world’s most famous museums. Beginning in July of this year, the Metropolitan began displaying her screenprint portrait of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg; a work entitled “Super Diva!” The artist joined “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes via Zoom to express her thrill at the acquisition, and her admiration for the late Justice who inspired so much art.
Netherworld Haunted House Marks 25th Anniversary

Halloween’s around the corner, and the re-opening of many attractions after the easing of pandemic restrictions brings opportunities for fun, festivities, and frights. One of the country’s most popular destinations for just such a spine-tingling experience is right here in Atlanta: the Netherworld Haunted House, a fearsome labyrinth full of live actors, special effects and monsters. The Haunted House opens to visitors next weekend, marking its 25th anniversary. Netherworld co-creator Ben Armstrong joined “City Lights” senior producer Kim Drobes via Zoom to talk about his love of horror and to beckon the unwitting into his house of nightmares.
Atlanta Pops Orchestra Joins Braves Favorite Timothy Miller In Upcoming Performance This Sunday

The Atlanta Braves keep the tradition alive with tenor Timothy Miller singing “God Bless America” at every Sunday evening home game, even during the audience-less games of the pandemic. Miller, an accomplished opera and concert singer, will share this signature performance at a concert this Sunday with the Atlanta Pops Orchestra at the Roswell Cultural Arts Center. He joined “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes along with Kevin Leahy, drummer and executive director of the Atlanta Pops to talk about the Orchestra’s exciting repertoire and their return to live shows after a long hiatus.
