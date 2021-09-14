CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: How Much Mason Mount Could Earn With New Chelsea Contract

By Vayam Lahoti
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 8 days ago

Mason Mount is in line for a significant pay rise if he extends his contract at Chelsea, according to reports.

The 22-year-old has gone from strength to strength since being integrated to the first-team setup by former manager Frank Lampard in 2019, as he has established his status as one of the club's best and most consistent performers over the past year.

With his current deal running until 2024, his boyhood side are keen to secure his future by offering him a lucrative contract extension and tie him down in west London for another couple of years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FiyMZ_0bvhuujO00
(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

As per 90min, the England international could double his current wages to around £150,000-per-week if he renews his existing deal at Stamford Bridge.

It was reported recently that Chelsea are holding talks with Mount's entourage, which includes his father Tony, to secure his future for a few years past 2024, with there being no indication from either party of any hiccups in agreeing a contract extension before the turn of the year.

The Blues have been impressed how Mount has made himself a crucial first-team player after emerging through the youth ranks at Cobham, where he joined as a six-year-old.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xILql_0bvhuujO00
(Photo by MB Media/Sipa USA)

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has previously heaped immense praise on the young midfielder, who bagged nine goals and nine assists in 54 outings across all competitions last season.

The German boss said: "He (Mount) is incredibly talented and even more importantly, he has the personality at a very young age to keep his feet on the ground, to arrive every day with a smile on his face.

"Mason (Mount) is simply happy to be out there on the pitch and playing football. It doesn't make a difference if he is playing short-sided games, or four against four or if he plays out there in boxes.

"It makes him (Mount) very self-confident, it makes him appear very humble and very hungry to learn, and these are the big circumstances to have a big career. He is crucial for our game, he is an absolutely key player, and he deserves all the support that we give him."

More Chelsea Coverage

