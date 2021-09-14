CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Succession: Season Three; HBO Sets Drama’s Return Date

Cover picture for the articleSuccession is returning for its third season to HBO next month, and the cable channel has revealed more about what will happen next. The drama series revolves around the powerful and dysfunctional Roy family and stars Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyen, Peter Friedman, J. Smith-Cameron, Dagmara Dominczyk, Justine Lupe, David Rasche, Fisher Stevens, Hiam Abbass, Arian Moayed, Harriet Walter, James Cromwell, Natalie Gold, Juliana Canfield, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Zoë Winters and Jeannie Berlin. Additional cast members include Alexander Skarsgård, Sanaa Lathan, Linda Emond, Jihae, Adrien Brody, Hope Davis, and Dasha Nekrasova.

